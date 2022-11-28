Britain bracing for 'Beast from the East' with snow possible over Christmas, forecasters say

28 November 2022, 14:01 | Updated: 28 November 2022, 14:26

It's expected high pressure over Europe will to move towards our shores around the start of December, pulling in winds from the east.
It's expected high pressure over Europe will to move towards our shores around the start of December, pulling in winds from the east. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Chris Samuel

Britain is bracing for 'Beast from the East', which could return this winter with snow in time for Christmas 'likely', according to a weather expert.

In recent weeks, signs of drivers for cold weather appearing over Russia seem to have strengthened, says meteorologist Jim Dale from British Weather Services, increasing the possibility of a December cold snap.

Will mark the transition into a period of prolonged cold weather, he says, which could persist through the festive period.

Though the Met Office have said their long-range models suggest "mild weather" this winter, independent forecasters have said there is a possibility of festive snow.

Giving his long-range forecast, Mr Dale said: "Pressure will start to rise towards the end of the month and into the start of December, holding back the Atlantic and marking the transition zone.

"We are then in a bit of a no man's land, with a few frosts, a few fogs, but nothing major.

"Then high pressure comes in for the start of December, and this is when we are expecting it to start building over the UK, with the first freezing plunge going into Europe and then, if it comes off, bringing easterlies into the UK.

"The Beast has opened its eyes, and the signals are still there for a possible easterly Beast from the East early blast of winter during the first half of December."

A young woman battles with her umbrella as she walks her dogs on the beach in the Dorset coastal resort of Lyme Regis, 18th March 2018. Picture: Alamy

James Madden, forecaster for Exacta Weather, said there is currently a "high" prospect for snow at Christmas, but admitted it "something that we need to keep an eye on for nearer the time."

The Met Office seems less convinced. For the period of December 11 to December 25, it says: “Confidence remains low for this period.

"Conditions are expected to be more settled than of late, with the potential for high pressure to be located close to the UK, at least at first."

The national weather service says it is too early to say if there will be a white Christmas in the UK this year.

In the meantime, Mr Madden said we should be ready for "more wind and rain" while temperatures continue to drop to figures closer to the norm for the season.

UK weather Mon 28 Nov - Tue 29 Nov
Settling down with some fog and overnight frost

Today

Southern and western areas will continue to be affected by scattered showers, though they will tend to fade in the west this afternoon. Patchy fog in the east, stubborn to clear in places. Elsewhere, dry with sunny spells.

Tonight

Fog and low cloud developing more widely overnight with some dense fog in a few places. Where it does remain clearer, a frost developing.

Tuesday

Areas of fog and low cloud only very slowly lifting and in some places persisting all day. Some bright or sunny spells, most likely in the north and west.

