Britain's most expensive home: Saudi-owned London mansion goes on sale for £250m

1 March 2023, 16:32

The Holme is an enormous mansion located in London's Regent's Park
The Holme is an enormous mansion located in London's Regent's Park. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

An enormous mansion located in central London has gone on sale for £250 million after a loan secured by its Saudi Arabian owners expired.

The Holme, which was built in 1818, is now owned by receivers, and would become Britain's most expensive property if the staggering asking price is met.

Set in the heart of London's Regent's Park, the historic 40-bedroom property was built by James Burton, but has been owned by the Saudis since the 1980s.

The 29,000-square foot mansion also offers a huge dining room, library, tennis court, eight garages, a sauna and luxury elevators.

The Holme, Regent's Park
The Holme, Regent's Park. Picture: Alamy
Grounds of The Holme, Regent's Park
Grounds of The Holme, Regent's Park. Picture: Alamy

One of the property's owners has been Prince Abdullah bin Khalid Sultan al-Saud, who is a representative of his country to the UN Vienna.

The University of London has also owned the property in the past.

According to property specialists Reach News, a £160 million loan secured against the mansion has not been repaid, meaning the property has fallen into the hands of receivers.

Read More: Harry and Meghan 'stunned' and two other royals 'appalled' over Frogmore Cottage 'eviction'

Read More: The ‘fake trade’ run by gangs where exploited workers escape via tunnels and leave shoppers trapped behind shutters

If the asking price is met, it would become the most expensive sale in the UK
If the asking price is met, it would become the most expensive sale in the UK. Picture: Alamy
The Holme was built in 1818
The Holme was built in 1818. Picture: Getty

The same family was involved the sale of a £210 million 45-bedroom mansion located near Hyde Park in west London.

Roarie Scarisbrick from Property Vision told the Financial Times: "It is a proper trophy...and you will have to wait a while for the next one, so I would not be surprised if it breaks records."

There are two estate agents in charge of the mansion's sale - Beauchamp Estates and Knight Frank - both of which specialise in selling high-value property.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Natalia Thiebaud Kondratieva died after revealing the existence of Putin's children

Doctor who delivered Vladimir Putin's love children with mistress dies suddenly after revealing existence of his two sons
Exclusive
Matt Hancock has been told to stand down

Exclusive: Matt Hancock told to quit as MP after WhatsApp messages over care home Covid tests leak

Stephen Scholes, 55, has been jailed for 17 years

Ex-Leeds United footballer jailed for 17 years after raping teenage girl and taking pictures of 'depraved' attack

King Charles alongside Adele and Harry Styles

King Charles III Coronation Concert: Who will be performing?

Jeremy Clarkson (l) axed as Who Wants To Be A Millionaire host over Meghan column fallout

Jeremy Clarkson axed from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? amid Meghan Markle column fallout

The disturbance

Angry mob surround house and throw bricks and fireworks as police claim fury is based on 'inaccurate information online'

Kaylea Titford, who suffered from spina bifida, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, in October 2020 after her parents allowed her to become morbidly obese

Killer parents who left morbidly obese daughter to die in maggot-infested bed jailed for more than 13 years

Migration Italy Shipwreck

Stadium filled with coffins of shipwrecked migrants

Greece Train Collision

Greek transport minister resigns over deadly train crash

China Belarus Ukraine

China and Belarus presidents call for Ukraine ceasefire

Finland NATO

Finland’s Parliament gives final approval for Nato bid

No one died in the horror smash

Watch as teen driver smashes into lorry at 100mph after police chase, and avoids jail sentence

Ms Thunberg was opposing wind farms

Greta Thunberg hauled off by police as she protests against windfarms

Greece Train Collision

Greek stationmaster arrested after train crash kills at least 36

Turkey Syria Earthquake

Turkey intends to hold elections on May 14 despite earthquake, says president

China US TikTok Ban

TikTok sets new default screen time limits for under-18s

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emirates Earns FlyDubai

FlyDubai announces record profit as Gulf air travel booms

Israel Politics

Protests over legal overhaul in Israel turn violent as police fire stun grenades

Teacher in a classroom next to school is closed sign

Teacher strike: What schools are closed today and how to check

Ironton Shipwreck

Long-lost cargo vessel revealed in Lake Huron

It comes after Elon Musk fired over 200 employees

Twitter hit by worldwide outage with thousands of users unable to load new tweets

Andrew could replace the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan 'stunned' and two other royals 'appalled' over Frogmore Cottage 'eviction'
Mark Gordon CCTV footage with girlfriend Constance Marten

Who is Mark Gordon? Age, crimes and family background revealed

Russia Ukraine War

Ukraine official says military may pull back from Bakhmut

Norway Protest Wind Farm

Wind farm protest sees Norway’s energy minister cancel UK trip

Sirhan Sirhan Parole

Robert Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan returns for latest parole hearing

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

Rachel Hamilton on SNP and Isla Bryson

Conservative MSP Rachael Hamilton says SNP is 'completely out of touch'

Tom Swarbrick

Caller claims it's 'ridiculous' his neighbour Jeremy Clarkson has been denied planning permission
Andrew Marr asked if Rishi Sunak would take the Tories into the centre ground

Marr: If Sunak is moving the Tories to the centre ground, that's going to put the willies up right-wing Conservatives
SHELAGH AND ANNELIESE DODDS

Menopausal women could be offered paid leave, under Labour plans to tackle ‘worrying’ workplace drop-out rates
Shelagh Fogarty

Overjoyed caller pokes fun at Rishi Sunak for ‘admitting that it’s better to be in the EU’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit