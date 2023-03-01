Britain's most expensive home: Saudi-owned London mansion goes on sale for £250m

The Holme is an enormous mansion located in London's Regent's Park. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

An enormous mansion located in central London has gone on sale for £250 million after a loan secured by its Saudi Arabian owners expired.

The Holme, which was built in 1818, is now owned by receivers, and would become Britain's most expensive property if the staggering asking price is met.

Set in the heart of London's Regent's Park, the historic 40-bedroom property was built by James Burton, but has been owned by the Saudis since the 1980s.

The 29,000-square foot mansion also offers a huge dining room, library, tennis court, eight garages, a sauna and luxury elevators.

The Holme, Regent's Park. Picture: Alamy

Grounds of The Holme, Regent's Park. Picture: Alamy

One of the property's owners has been Prince Abdullah bin Khalid Sultan al-Saud, who is a representative of his country to the UN Vienna.

The University of London has also owned the property in the past.

According to property specialists Reach News, a £160 million loan secured against the mansion has not been repaid, meaning the property has fallen into the hands of receivers.

If the asking price is met, it would become the most expensive sale in the UK. Picture: Alamy

The Holme was built in 1818. Picture: Getty

The same family was involved the sale of a £210 million 45-bedroom mansion located near Hyde Park in west London.

Roarie Scarisbrick from Property Vision told the Financial Times: "It is a proper trophy...and you will have to wait a while for the next one, so I would not be surprised if it breaks records."

There are two estate agents in charge of the mansion's sale - Beauchamp Estates and Knight Frank - both of which specialise in selling high-value property.