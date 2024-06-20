Exclusive

'Like targeting a cathedral': Britain's 'top druid' condemns Just Stop Oil's 'completely dismaying' Stonehenge attack

20 June 2024, 10:46 | Updated: 20 June 2024, 10:51

Arthur Pendragon has condemned the attack on Stonehenge
Arthur Pendragon has condemned the attack on Stonehenge. Picture: Alamy/Just Stop Oil

By Kit Heren

A prominent British druid has said he was "completely dismayed" by Just Stop Oil targeting Stonehenge, likening the incident to attacking a cathedral.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

King Arthur Pendragon said Wednesday's incident, in which eco-activists sprayed orange powder over the 5,000-year-old monoliths, was "stupid".

"They've shot themselves in the foot," he told LBC, adding: "All they’re doing is alienating people."

The stunt took place just a day before pagans from across the world gather at Stonehenge for the summer solstice, a holy day for people of that religion.

The protesters sprayed at least two of the giant stone monoliths with containers of a substance described as orange powder paint.

Just Stop Oil spray substance over Stonehenge

Just Stop Oil said it wants "the incoming UK government commit to working with other governments to agree an equitable plan to end the extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal by 2030."

Wiltshire police said two people had been arrested. “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are working closely with English Heritage,” the force added.

"They're not doing themselves a favour - they've shot themselves in the foot," Mr Pendragon said.

"All times of year Stonehenge is special for people, but to target it now... for us it is more akin to a cathedral, especially at a holy time of year."

He said that he was "well known as a protester", adding: " I’m the people who should be supporting them but, like I say, all they’re doing is alienating people."

Arthur Pendragon
Arthur Pendragon. Picture: Alamy

The solstice festival will still go ahead, and protesters are heading to the site. Mr Pendragon said he would be leading ceremonies there overnight.

Adrian Rooke, a spokesperson for the Order of Bards, Ovates and Druids, said that "we don't condone any act of desecration".

"Basically we do obviously share similar ideals about global warming," he said.

"But certainly it was an unthought out, very silly action that thankfully has limited consequences."

Arthur Pendragon
Arthur Pendragon. Picture: Alamy

Mr Rooke said: "We understand the need to bring back climate issues into the mainstream, but they need to be very careful with some of the random protests they do. There has to be a political solution."

Niamh Lynch, 21, a student from Oxford who was one of the Stonehenge protesters, said: “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in!

"We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.“It’s time for us to think about what our civilisation will leave behind – what is our legacy?

"Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy."

Arthur Pendragon
Arthur Pendragon. Picture: Alamy

English Heritage describes Stonehenge as perhaps the world's most famous prehistoric monument.

A spokeswoman for English Heritage described the spraying of paint at the Stonehenge stones as "extremely upsetting".

She said: "Orange powdered paint has been thrown at a number of the stones at Stonehenge.

"Obviously, this is extremely upsetting and our curators are investigating the extent of the damage. Stonehenge remains open to the public."

The group sprayed two of the Stonehenge monoliths with orange paint
The group sprayed two of the Stonehenge monoliths with orange paint. Picture: Just Stop Oil

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer both condemned the vandalism.

Labour leader Sir Keir said: "The damage done to Stonehenge is outrageous. Just Stop Oil are pathetic. Those responsible must face the full force of the law."

The PM said: "This is a disgraceful act of vandalism to one of the UK’s and the world’s oldest and most important monuments.”

It came before Just Stop Oil activists also spray painted private jets at Stansted on Thursday morning.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
The Bank of England has given its latest updates on interest rates.

Blow for borrowers as Bank of England holds interest rates again at 5.25%

Two protesters bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint

Two eco-activists bailed after Stonehenge sprayed with orange paint as bosses say 'no visible damage' to monument

Breaking
German police

'Isis terrorist sleeper agent' arrested in Germany near Euro 2024 host city

The court ruling could threaten the future of oil and gas projects.

Future of new oil and gas projects in UK thrown into doubt after landmark Supreme Court ruling

Just Stop Oil targeted Taylor Swift's jet in VIP airfield - but failed to find it

Just Stop Oil activists fail to find Taylor Swift's jet despite targeting it in VIP airfield attack

Laura Saunders, the Conservative candidate for Bristol North West

Tory candidate being investigated over alleged election date bet is 'married to Conservative Director of Campaigns'

Prince Andrew is planning to leave the Royal Lodge to his daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, according to reports.

Prince Andrew ‘plans to leave Royal Lodge home’ to daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘after his death’

x

Post Office accidentally publishes the names and addresses of 555 subpostmasters wrongfully convicted in Horizon scandal

Gambling probes into two Tory candidates are a 'betrayal of trust' in Rishi Sunak, Michael Gove has said.

Gove says election bets are ‘betrayal of Prime Minister’s trust’ as second Tory candidate investigated by regulator

Michael Gove said the Conservatives would make it easier to buy housing

Michael Gove defends missed housing targets as he claims getting onto property ladder will be easier under Tories

The actress beamed as she cradled her baby bump on Wednesday evening.

Jenna Coleman reveals she’s pregnant as she debuts baby bump just months after marriage rumours

Two Just Stop Oil activists sprayed private planes at airfield hours 'after Taylor Swifts' jet arrived

Eco-protesters arrested after trying but failing to damage Taylor Swift's plane in VIP airfield stunt

Live
The Conservative Party is campaigning across the country for the General Election.

General Election LIVE: Tory campaign director and candidate wife under investigation for election betting

Exclusive
Watch in full: LBC's exclusive phone-in interviews with Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak

Watch in full: LBC's exclusive phone-in interviews with Sir Keir Starmer and Rishi Sunak

Here's everything we know about missing teenager Jay Slater.

Everything we know about missing British teenager Jay Slater who vanished on holiday in Tenerife

William appeared at Ascot

Prince William shares tender moment with Kate's mother as she suffers mishap at Ascot

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jay Slater's family have warned people about donating to fake pages

'I just want my baby back': Mother of missing Brit Jay Slater, 19, issues plea after 'false sighting' delays search
Keir Starmer came out on top after LBC’s two exclusive phone-ins

Keir Starmer comes out on top after LBC phone-ins – as Rishi Sunak seen as ‘overwhelmingly negative’
OceanGate co-founder Guillermo Söhnlein is pictured with CEO Stockton Rush, who died on the Titan sub

Oceangate co-founder claims he can 'safely' send 1,000 people to Venus

Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union

Labour must ditch 'phoney fiscal rules' and borrow to invest in public services, says boss of UK's largest trade union
Theo Paphitis speaks to LBC.

'They've lost the plot': Ex-Tory donor and Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis reveals why he's switched support to Labour
Sir David Ormand has criticised the Conservatives for suggesting Keir Starmer is a security risk

Former spy boss criticises 'disreputable' Tory suggestion that Putin and Xi would welcome Starmer as Prime Minister
Justin Timberlake was arrested on Tuesday

'We'll have a lot to say': Justin Timberlake's lawyer vows to 'vigorously defend' singer after DWI arrest
Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday

Rishi Sunak set 'to become first PM to lose seat' in election wipeout with Conservatives down to just 53 MPs, poll finds
Starmer and Neville

Keir Starmer tells Gary Neville he needs to win British people's trust, as he warns turning UK around will take 10 years
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives for a visit to Great Wood Farm Early Years Centre, Grantham in East Midlands, June 17

Sunak close protection officer arrested over alleged election date bets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William seen at a procession for the annual Garter Day service

William beams during Order of the Garter procession as royals join King and Queen at Windsor Castle
Prince William's children have sent him a Father's Day message

'We love you papa': George, Charlotte and Louis send Prince William Father's Day message in first social media post
William and Charles have shared Father's Day messages

Prince William sends touching Father's Day message to Charles with new photo, as King also shares childhood video

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 19/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 18/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 17/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 11/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/06 | Watch again

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Action meet consequence: Douglas Ross' decision to resign could cost his party dearly

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit