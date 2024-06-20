Just Stop Oil activists fail to find Taylor Swift's jet despite targeting it in VIP airfield attack

By Kit Heren

Two women have been arrested after Just Stop Oil targeted Taylor Swift's plane in a stunt at a VIP airfield at Stansted Airport.

Eco-activists Cole Macdonald, 22, and Jennifer Kowalski, 28, are said to have entered London Stansted Airport at around 5am on Thursday as part of their latest stunt.

It is understood the two climate protesters attempted to target Ms Swift’s jet, claiming they knew the plane’s tail number and that it had landed hours before, but did not find it. Instead they sprayed two jets at random using fire extinguishers filled with orange paint.

Essex police later said two women, aged 22 and 28, were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use of national infrastructure after orange paint was sprayed on two planes.

The Stansted stunt is the latest in a long line of protests of the eco-activists. Yesterday, they sparked outrage by desecrating Stonehenge with orange paint. Two people were later arrested.

🚨 JUST STOP OIL PAINT PRIVATE JETS HOURS AFTER TAYLOR SWIFT'S LANDS



🔥 Jennifer and Cole cut the fence into the private airfield at Stansted where @taylorswift13's jet is parked, demanding an emergency treaty to end fossil fuels by 2030.



💸 Donate — https://t.co/UwALfVtRmR pic.twitter.com/aORdvUuQmU — Just Stop Oil (@JustStop_Oil) June 20, 2024

Video posted from Stanstead shows the two people brazenly cutting through a wire fence at the perimeter of the airfield and crawling under to gain access.

The two protesters then proceed to spray paint a series of jets before sitting in front of their vandalism and embracing smugly in a hug.

Just Stop Oil claimed Miss Swift landed at the airfield hours earlier ahead of appearing at Wembley Stadium on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this week.

Yesterday Just Stop Oil was met with a storm of criticism after two protesters sprayed orange powder over Stonehenge one day before the summer solstice.

JK Rowling joined Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer in condemning the group’s actions.

Wiltshire Police have arrested the activists “on suspicion of damaging the ancient monument”

After the incident at Stansted Airport on Thursday morning, Essex Police released a statement saying: “Officers were on the scene within minutes and detained two people.

“The airport and flights are operating as normal.

“A 22-year-old woman from Brighton and a 28-year-old woman from Dumbarton have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure.”