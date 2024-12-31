Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations

31 December 2024, 23:59 | Updated: 1 January 2025, 00:24

Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations.
Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Crowds across the UK are ringing in the new year as fireworks displays go ahead in London.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Around 100-thousand people are watching the display along the River Thames tonight - with 12 thousand fireworks and hundreds of lights bringing in 2025.

Many celebrations elsewhere across the UK - including in Newcastle and Edinburgh - have been cancelled because of heavy rain and strong winds.

Sadiq Khan told LBC that this year's fireworks display is "the greatest the city has ever seen".

Read more: Horizon scandal victims recognised in New Year Honours list - as Southgate and Sadiq receive knighthoods

Read more: Edinburgh's Hogmanay, Blackpool and Newcastle fireworks cancelled as 'severe weather' dampens New Year's Eve

He said: "You’re going to bear witness to the greatest fireworks this city has ever seen. We’ve had a crew of more than 32 working since December 27, day and night, to make sure these fireworks are fantastic.

"The biggest fireworks taking place anywhere in Europe, more than 120,000 fireworks, hundreds of lights being displayed and a great soundtrack with a taste for every generation."

Auckland became the first major city in the world to welcome 2025.

Thousands of revellers counted down to the new year and cheered as colourful fireworks launched from New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, as part of a light show.

Many also climbed the city's ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point, as well as a light display recognising Auckland's Indigenous tribes.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking a full 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

New year celebrations are also taking place across parts of the Middle East and Central Asia with cities putting on spectacular displays to usher in 2025.

Dubai has prepared 15,600 pyrotechnic elements for its fireworks display at the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa.

A display of soaring water jets from the Dubai Fountain is also synchronised with the show.

There were also fireworks over the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.

Back in the UK, the royal family shared a clip wishing everyone a Happy New Year to mark the start of 2025.

In Australia, more than one million people went to Sydney Harbour for the traditional fireworks.

Brit star Robbie Williams is leading a singalong and Indigenous ceremonies and performances will acknowledge the land's first people.

Meanwhile, much of Japan has shut down ahead of the nation's biggest holiday.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth - alluding to the reptile's shedding skin.

In South Korea, celebrations have been cut back or cancelled as the country observes a period of national mourning following the crash on Sunday of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

Sydney Harbour
Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Over in the UK, several New Year's celebrations have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Newcastle is the latest to affected by the 'severe weather', with its fireworks display having been cancelled.

It comes after Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party and Blackpool's fireworks events were cancelled due to high winds.

The fireworks display in London is still due to go ahead, with mayor Sadiq Khan saying there will be nods to some of the biggest milestones from 2024, including the Olympics and D-Day commemorations.

"You’re going to bear witness to the greatest fireworks this city has ever seen," Mr Khan told LBC.

"We’ve had a crew of more than 32 working since December 27, day and night, to make sure these fireworks are fantastic.

"[It is] the biggest fireworks display taking place anywhere in Europe, with more than 120,000 fireworks, hundreds of lights being displayed and a great soundtrack with a taste for every generation."

He added: "There’s lots to look back on, but I’m really keen to look forward, look forward with hope and optimism.

"I really do think the best days for our city and our country lay ahead of us rather than behind us."

Meanwhile, NHS staff are preparing for one of the busiest nights of the year as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Students 'paying the price' of new tax on private school fees, Conservatives warn

Students 'paying the price' of new tax on private school fees, Conservatives warn

New Year message from the Prime Minister

Starmer reflects on 'year of change' as he vows to rebuild Britain 'for the better' in New Year's message

2025 spelled out in lights

The world welcomes 2025 with fireworks and light shows

Merton is one of the best areas to live in Britain.

Is your area the worst in Britain? Top 10 worst places to live in the UK revealed

The incident in Anthony’s Avenue at Lilliput was reported to police at 11.35am

Two people found dead at property in Poole as investigation launched

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 through photos in heartfelt New Year post.

Prince William and Kate look back on 2024 with collection of family photos and heartfelt New Year message

76-year-old Patricia Bunting from Wigan was on a three week holiday with her grandson and two sons to Disney World

Family of Brit grandmother stranded in Florida and fighting for her life issue 'heartbreaking' update

Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney

In Pictures: Cities around the world ring in the new year as 2025 dawns

Max has kept his spirits up despite his health ordeal

The Wanted's Max George reveals worrying new heart concern after having pacemaker fitted

Germany Berlin Attack

Berlin police detain man who attacked two people with knife

Radio veteran DJ Johnnie Walker in the quadrangle of Buckingham Palace in London, after collecting an MBE for services to broadcasting.

Former pirate radio DJ and broadcasting legend Johnnie Walker dies aged 79

Tyler Kerry, 20, was discovered unresponsive at the hotel he was staying at near Lara Beach in Antalya.

Death of Brit, 20, still unanswered as key info being kept 'in the hands of Turkish authorities', coroner says

In a lengthy caption, Louise explained how she took a week off social media

Louise Thompson shares major health update as she reflects on the festive period

'The fish rots from the head down': Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Britain 'appallingly led' in new year's swipe

'The fish rots from the head down': Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calls Britain 'appallingly led' in new year's swipe

Joe Wicks injured himself while on a run

Joe Wicks rushed to hospital after suffering injury during run - forcing him to pull out of event

Guantanamo 9/11 Case

US Defence Secretary loses bid to reject 9/11 plea deals

Latest News

See more Latest News

Firefighters and rescue personnel work near the wreckage of a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 series aircraft after the plane crashed and burst into flames.

Jeju Air pre-flight checks found ‘no issues’ on plane that crashed in South Korea hours later, killing 179
Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson has been urged to make science lessons less western as she conducts a review into the curriculum.

Plea for Labour to make science lessons 'less western' blasted as 'ludicrous proposal from the wokerati'
Striking care workers attend their picket line at Lewisham Hospital.

Millions of public sector workers could be offered pay rises in return for smaller pensions
Veleta Brown claimed she was ‘treated as a criminal’ by airport staff

Black woman who claimed Heathrow strip-search was racial discrimination has case dismissed

Countries across Asia ring in the new year.

World welcomes New Year as celebrations kick off with spectacular firework displays and light shows
Influencer Victoria Rose, who goes under the username Whoa Vicky, admitted the plot in a series of now-deleted tweets.

'The Bible said laughter is good for the soul': Influencer defends faking her own kidnapping for 'social media kudos'
People walk along the beach next to a tent refugee camp for displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah

Patients and injured people evacuated from Gaza for treatment

Olaf Scholz

Scholz urges Germans to unite in new year despite national and global crises

Wayne Rooney, former Plymouth Argyle head coach, at a Sky Bet Championship match.

Wayne Rooney sacked by Plymouth Argyle after disastrous spell as manager

Transportation Safety Board experts check the site of the crash at Muan International Airport

US and Boeing investigators examine site of deadly South Korean plane crash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Read the New Years Honours - list in full

New Year Honours 2025 - list in full

Prince William, right, with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William's hilarious joke about Prince Louis delights Royals fans at Sandringham

King Charles delivers his annual Christmas speech.

King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' doctors and nurses who treated him after cancer diagnosis in Christmas speech

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News