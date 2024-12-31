Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations

Britain welcomes 2025: spectacular fireworks light up the Thames as rain and wind hit New Year celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Katy Ronkin

Crowds across the UK are ringing in the new year as fireworks displays go ahead in London.

Around 100-thousand people are watching the display along the River Thames tonight - with 12 thousand fireworks and hundreds of lights bringing in 2025.

Many celebrations elsewhere across the UK - including in Newcastle and Edinburgh - have been cancelled because of heavy rain and strong winds.

Sadiq Khan told LBC that this year's fireworks display is "the greatest the city has ever seen".

He said: "You’re going to bear witness to the greatest fireworks this city has ever seen. We’ve had a crew of more than 32 working since December 27, day and night, to make sure these fireworks are fantastic.

"The biggest fireworks taking place anywhere in Europe, more than 120,000 fireworks, hundreds of lights being displayed and a great soundtrack with a taste for every generation."

Auckland became the first major city in the world to welcome 2025.

Thousands of revellers counted down to the new year and cheered as colourful fireworks launched from New Zealand's tallest structure, the Sky Tower, as part of a light show.

Many also climbed the city's ring of volcanic peaks for a fireworks vantage point, as well as a light display recognising Auckland's Indigenous tribes.

Countries in the South Pacific Ocean are the first to ring in the New Year, with midnight in New Zealand striking a full 18 hours before the ball drop in Times Square in New York.

New year celebrations are also taking place across parts of the Middle East and Central Asia with cities putting on spectacular displays to usher in 2025.

Dubai has prepared 15,600 pyrotechnic elements for its fireworks display at the world's tallest building - the Burj Khalifa.

A display of soaring water jets from the Dubai Fountain is also synchronised with the show.

There were also fireworks over the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand.

Back in the UK, the royal family shared a clip wishing everyone a Happy New Year to mark the start of 2025.

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) December 31, 2024

In Australia, more than one million people went to Sydney Harbour for the traditional fireworks.

Brit star Robbie Williams is leading a singalong and Indigenous ceremonies and performances will acknowledge the land's first people.

Meanwhile, much of Japan has shut down ahead of the nation's biggest holiday.

The upcoming Year of the Snake in the Asian zodiac is heralded as one of rebirth - alluding to the reptile's shedding skin.

In South Korea, celebrations have been cut back or cancelled as the country observes a period of national mourning following the crash on Sunday of a Jeju Air flight at Muan that killed 179 people.

Sydney Harbour. Picture: Alamy

Over in the UK, several New Year's celebrations have been cancelled due to bad weather.

Newcastle is the latest to affected by the 'severe weather', with its fireworks display having been cancelled.

It comes after Edinburgh's Hogmanay street party and Blackpool's fireworks events were cancelled due to high winds.

The fireworks display in London is still due to go ahead, with mayor Sadiq Khan saying there will be nods to some of the biggest milestones from 2024, including the Olympics and D-Day commemorations.

"You’re going to bear witness to the greatest fireworks this city has ever seen," Mr Khan told LBC.

"We’ve had a crew of more than 32 working since December 27, day and night, to make sure these fireworks are fantastic.

"[It is] the biggest fireworks display taking place anywhere in Europe, with more than 120,000 fireworks, hundreds of lights being displayed and a great soundtrack with a taste for every generation."

He added: "There’s lots to look back on, but I’m really keen to look forward, look forward with hope and optimism.

"I really do think the best days for our city and our country lay ahead of us rather than behind us."

Meanwhile, NHS staff are preparing for one of the busiest nights of the year as New Year's Eve celebrations get underway.