Britain's best local restaurants revealed for each region - is there one close to you?

By Kit Heren

The best local restaurants in every part of the UK have been named by the Good Food Guide

The Good Food Guide's awards for best local restaurant began in 2010, and this year saw the strongest set of contenders, judges said.

Some 37,000 nominations were sent in for the best restaurants in each area, which were eventually whittled down to 100.

Judges inspected every one of the 100, looking for "no pretensions or gimmicks, just first-class food cooked from ingredients deeply rooted in the region".

They then delivered their list of winners that represent "the beating heart of communities around Britain".

See below for the full list of winners.

Overall winner - Tallow

This restaurant in Southborough, Kent is a "down-to-earth, dress-how-you-want, genuinely friendly place", according to the judges.

Tallow "defines how you can experience fine dining food within such a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere," according to one patron.

On receiving the award, co-owner Donna Taylor said: "What an unexpected and humbling acknowledgement for the whole team at Tallow, and such a privilege to be considered alongside restaurants we love and respect.

"We’re incredibly proud to receive confirmation from our guests that Tallow has become what we had hoped, an accessible, relaxed dining experience that they wish to enjoy over and over again."

The rest of the regional award winners are as follows:

Central and east of England - Tropea, Birmingham

Judges called Tropea "a true neighbourhood restaurant" that has a "genuinely welcoming vibe and excellent Italian cooking from a talented, locally trained chef."

London - Les 2 Garçons, Crouch End

The Good Food Guide labelled this north London restaurant "a gem of a French bistro that has soared to the top of the popularity stakes with its authentic cooking and endearing Gallic hospitality."

North-east - Goathland, North Yorkshire

Judges praised this farmhouse restaurant for its "fabulous views and its commitment to seasonal food, sustainability and all things local.

They called it "an outright regional winner".

One person who ate at Goathland said: "The dishes are imaginative without being fussy or over complicated.

"The atmosphere is exactly what you want after a walk in the countryside - warm, welcoming and relaxed."

North-west - The Spärrows, Manchester

The Good Food Guide said The Spärrows was "a real credit to Manchester".

They added: "The decor may be Nordic and the food shot through with Central European generosity, but this is a properly local restaurant".

Scotland - The Kinneuchar Inn

"Still part of the local scene, and a rare example of a genuine dining pub in Scotland, this amiable spot serves up eclectic dishes" based on local produce, judges said.

South-east - Seasonality, Maidenhead

The Good Food Guide called Seasonality "a beacon of local loveliness in Maidenhead town centre".

They added that the "personally run restaurant is a godsend with its community feel, enthusiastic service and great-value cooking."

South-west - Wild Artichokes, Kingsbridge, Devon

Judges called Wild Artichokes "warmly hospitable" and "magic".

The "shared tables..., fun-loving vibe and creative cooking make for a truly memorable experience," they said.

Wales - Rocket and Rye, Cowbridge, Glamorgan

"Pitched somewhere between a café and a restaurant, John Cook’s upmarket eatery succeeds on all counts, making it a worthy local winner in Wales," the Good Food Guide said.