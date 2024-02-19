‘Britain’s chavviest house’ ridiculed online as owner hits back: ‘obviously I like it, it’s mine’

The property is up for sale for £180,000. Picture: Google Images/Rightmove

By Kieran Kelly

The owner of Britain's 'chavviest house', which has been ridiculed online after being put up for sale, has defended his home, insisting: 'Obviously I like it, it's mine'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Henry Reilly's Prescot property listing went viral recently, with thousands taking to social media to mock its interior design.

His home is fitted out with grey velvet furniture, purple ribbons, a Chanel rug in the kitchen, more velvet chairs and 'love and laugh' features plastered over the wall.

The three-bedroom semi-detached property, listed for £180,000, also has plenty of Chanel bedding, and tonnes of garden furniture.

Despite the mockery online, Mr Reilly, an electrician, has hit back - insisting that he "obviously" likes his home and that it has had "loads of viewings" since the Rightmove listing went viral.

The property's living room. Picture: Rightmove

Thomas Drive, Prescot. Picture: Google Maps

"I've had loads of viewings cancelled. I'm surprised people have been put off by the decor. Obviously I like it, it's my house!'" he told MailOnline.

Mr Reilly's unnamed neighbour added: "I have lived along from the Reillys for the last year or so and they are a lovely couple. I personally like their house and the decor, but even if I didn't like it, who cares?

"It doesn't matter whether I like pink ribbons in my house, it's their house and up to them how they fit it out. Who is anyone to tell someone who to decorate their home?"

Read More: Woman spent up to five years sleeping next to her brother's rotting corpse in 'house of horrors'

Read More: Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Social media users have also defended Mr Reilly and his home.

Alex Veselenak said: "Oh this kinda breaks my heart. They clearly loved their home & kept it up!!

"Might not be your thing, it ain't mine, but that's ok. I feel like I'd be welcomed warmly here."

Despite some people defending the property's interior design, it has largely been ridiculed online.

One person wrote: "Excluding houses with severe fire damage, I don't think I've seen a worse interior."

Another user replied: "Arguably, a severe fire here would be an improvement."

Its Rightmove property description reads: "Set in a popular location this delightful three bedroom semi detached property provides excellent living space.

"Perfect for first time buyers or for those looking for a starter home for their young family, this delightful property has a great deal to offer."