Woman, 21, collapses at home and dies a day after fight in east London street - as woman arrested on suspicion of murder

Teddi Baker. Picture: Met Police

By Emma Soteriou

A 21-year-old woman has collapsed at home and died a day after a fight in east London - with one woman arrested on suspicion of murder.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers were called to an address in Stainsby Road, E14 just before 8.30am on Thursday, February 8.

It came after reports that a 21-year-old woman had been found unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police identified the victim as Teddi Baker and her next of kin are being supported by specialist officers, the Met Police said.

Detectives have since launched an investigation into her death and are appealing for witnesses to a fight that happened on the evening of Wednesday, February 7.

It took place in Dod Street near to the alleyway that leads to Limehouse Cut canal, E14 between roughly 10pm and 12.30am.

Read more: Pictured: Baby and two children aged three and seven found dead in Bristol as woman held for 'murder'

Read more: Firefighter looks on while driving instructor’s car sinks in 4ft flood ‘because crew can only to go in up to the waist'

A woman in her 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident. She has been released on bail to return at a later date.

Detective Inspector Sufia Matin of Tower Hamlets CID said: "This was an extremely tragic incident and we must investigate it thoroughly to understand exactly what has happened leading up to Teddi’s death.

"We are urging anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed a fight in the Dod Street area of Limehouse/Poplar during the times stated, to contact us immediately.

"We owe it to Teddi and her family to find out what happened and you could hold vital information we may need."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or via X @MetCC quoting CAD 1469/08FEB24.

Alternatively, contact police anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.