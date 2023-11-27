Britain's Got Talent producers apologise to David Walliams over X-rated 'hot mic' transcript leak

27 November 2023, 19:34 | Updated: 27 November 2023, 19:40

Fremantle has apologised to Walliams
Fremantle has apologised to Walliams. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

David Walliams has been given an apology after transcripts of his remarks as a judge on Britain's Got Talent leaked.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-judge has been given a reported seven-figure sum in the out of court agreement after he lost his £1m contract on the huge ITV show.

The transcripts showed he calling an elderly contestant a "c***" as they left the stage while he said another was like a boring girl "that thinks you want to f*** them, but you don't".

Walliams sued Fremantle, which produces Britain's Got Talent, for misuse of private information and data protection breaches over the "hot mic" incident in January 2020.

High Court documents showed he accused the production firm of causing him psychiatric harm and financial loss.

But a Fremantle spokesperson said on Monday: "We are pleased that we have achieved an amicable resolution of this dispute with David.

Read more: David Walliams sues Britain's Got Talent bosses after leaving show in aftermath of X-rated remarks about contestants

"We are sincerely sorry that his private conversations when a judge on Britain's Got Talent were published, and the great distress this caused David.

"We have reviewed our production practices on the show to ensure they fully respect the expectations of our talent whilst satisfying the requirements of the show.

"We have enjoyed a great relationship with David over many years.

"We thank David for being an important part of the Britain's Got Talent family and the enduring success of the show and hope to have opportunities to work with him in the future."

Walliams, 52, left the show after the transcript leaked to The Guardian in November 2022.

Documents showed Walliams believed Fremantle "must be the ultimate source" of the transcripts, and he believed they held notes of "everything he said".

Judges like Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden would not routinely remove their microphones and he feared other private conversations, including talks about his wife leaving him, food addiction and his father's death, could also have been recorded, Walliams had claimed.

Dr Mark Collins, a retired psychiatrist, had said Walliams "is plagued by uncontrollable negative thoughts", including "active suicidal thoughts" and he is "on heavier doses of medication than at any time during my being his consultant psychiatrist".

The negative publicity also "very severely reduced" his earnings, the comedian alleged. He was later replaced by Bruno Tonioli as judge.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The 16-year-old horse had given birth to two foals and was pregnant with her third before she was killed.

Pregnant horse 'rarer than a giant panda' died after 'ignorant' member of public fed her, says breeder

Dr Ghassan Abu-Sittah said conditions were akin to the First World War

British doctor who was in Gaza says hospitals have to use paracetamol for pain and washing-up liquid to clean wounds

Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme Magic, Wonder and Joy

White House spruced up for festive season

Police have opened a new gallery to identify people over Palestine protests and counter-demonstrations

Met releases images of more than 60 people it wants to track down as hundreds arrested over Palestine protests

Elon Musk

Elon Musk visits Israel amid growing accusations of antisemitism on X

Olivier, 75, now faces three murder charges, while already serving a life sentence for five other murders carried out by her late husband.

Ogre of Ardennes' widow on trial for involvement in British student's murder 33 years ago

Palestinians drive through Gaza City

Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for two more days, says Qatar

A spiralling torque from the second century AD on display at Allard Pierson historical museum in Amsterdam in 2014

Dutch museum sends Crimean treasures to Kyiv after Russia-Ukraine legal dispute

An extension to the Israel-Hamas truce has been agreed

Israel-Hamas ceasefire 'extended for two more days', as more hostages set to be released

Sources close to the Sussexes say the couple are 'categorically unaffiliated' with Scoobie's book

Two royals who commented on Archie's skin colour named in letters between Meghan and Charles, Omid Scobie claims

Two teenagers have gone on trial for the murder of trans teenager Brianna Ghey, 16. (l) Her mum Esther Ghey and sister Alisha (top r) and dad Peter Spooner and new partner arriving at Manchester Crown Court

Trans girl Brianna Ghey, 16, ‘stabbed to death 28 times in planned attack by two teens’

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson charged after appearing at London march against anti-Semitism

President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden to skip Cop28 UN climate talks in Dubai

Water covers road

Half a million without power after storm hits Crimea, Russia and Ukraine

Anne Hidalgo

Paris mayor quitting ‘global sewer’ platform X as city gears up for Olympics

Trains will be halted from January 2025 for six months

Eurostar trains to popular European destination suspended for six months due to station refit

Latest News

See more Latest News

At least three councils so far, Wakefield, Enfield, and Kensington and Chelsea, claim to have caught staff members in the act.

WFH council workers caught 'moonlighting' with second jobs by government fraud squad

Caolan Gormley was convicted of an offence linked to the deaths of the 39 Vietnamese migrants

Last member of people smuggling gang linked to deaths of 39 migrants in Essex lorry convicted
Snow is likely to fall over the next few days

Met Office warns of disruption as Britain faces 'widespread snow' and -8C temperatures

Holly Willoughby is 'struggling' since leaving This Morning

Struggling Holly Willoughby 'at rock bottom' and 'really not good' two months on from ITV This Morning exit
Wetlands

Spain announces deal to help protect prized Donana wetland

The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey made the comments after last week's Autumn Statement

Growth outlook for UK economy 'worst I've seen in my lifetime', Bank of England Governor declares
Kelan Logan-Derench

British boy, 5, dies after falling into swimming pool on first holiday abroad, leaving family 'absolutely broken'
Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage in the I'm A Celeb jungle.

Nigel Farage lists three Brexit benefits during heated I'm A Celebrity clash with Fred Sirieix
Pig walking in grass.

UK's first human case of never-before-seen swine flu detected

Captain Tom Moore's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore made the charity appearances

Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore pocketed £18k for charity visits, nine times what foundation got

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Friends of the Prince of Wales have criticised 'outrageous' suggestions that he briefed against his own brother

Prince William's allies hit out at 'outrageous' suggestions in new book that he briefed against Prince Harry
The King labelled Harry a 'fool'.

King Charles blasted 'that fool' Prince Harry after Netflix documentary, bombshell book claims
The in-laws have not spoken since 2019.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'have not spoken in four years', bombshell royal book reveals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit