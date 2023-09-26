David Walliams sues Britain's Got Talent bosses after leaving show in aftermath of X-rated remarks about contestants

By Will Taylor

David Walliams is suing Britain's Got Talent bosses after he left his job as a judge.

The 52-year-old TV star quit in November last year after his derogatory remarks about contestants was leaked.

Speaking during breaks in the filming of the hit show in January 2020, he branded an elderly entrant a "c***" and said another participant "thinks you want to f*** her but you don't".

The ex-Little Britain comedian said he was sorry and argued they were part of private conversations that were not to be broadcast, but went on to quit after 10 years judging competitors alongside Simon Cowell.

He is now suing Fremantle, the production company behind BGT.

In papers filed at the High Court, he accuses Fremantle of a data protection breach.

Walliams, who joined the show in 2012, said after the leak: "I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

ITV said it did not condone his language. There was no suggestion Cowell or other judges made similar remarks and Walliams' remarks were the only times derogatory phrases were used about contestants across three episodes' worth of leaked transcripts.

Walliams won Best Judge three times at the National TV Awards during his run on the show.

The star, who has also carved out a successful career of writing children's books, was replaced by Bruno Tonioli.