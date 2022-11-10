David Walliams apologises for calling BGT contestant 'c***' and making X-rated comment about woman

10 November 2022, 12:59

David Walliams has apologise for offensive and explicit comments about BGT contestants
David Walliams has apologise for offensive and explicit comments about BGT contestants. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

BGT judge David Williams has issued an apology after a leaked transcript revealed he made derogatory and sexually explicit remarks about contestants on the show.

The TV personality and children’s author described one person as a “c***” and said of a woman: “She think you want to f*** her, but you don’t.”

The remarks were made during an audition show at the London Palladium in January 2020, the Guardian reports.

Williams, 51, said in a statement: “"I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain's Got Talent in 2020.

"These were private conversations and - like most conversations with friends - were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Walliams has been a judge on the show since 2012, along with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

The leaked transcripts covered three episodes of the show and were the only inappropriate comments, the Guardian said.

No other judges made inappropriate comments.

His comments were picked up by the microphone on the judges’ desk.

Simon Cowell and Syco Entertainment, BGT’s creator, said they did not condone the comments and said Cowell was not aware of the comments at the time they were made.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "We do not condone the language outlined in these allegations, and we have spoken to the producers of Britain's Got Talent.

"Duty of care towards all participants on any of our programmes is always of paramount importance and we have protocols and guidelines in place for all our production partners."

