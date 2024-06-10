'Britain's youngest knife murderers': Two boys, 12, guilty of killing stranger with a machete in unprovoked attack

10 June 2024, 15:58 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 16:30

Mr Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull
Mr Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull. Picture: Alamy

By Will Conroy

Two 12-year-old boys have been found guilty of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in a machete attack.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart on Stowlawn playing fields in East Park, Wolverhampton last November.

The two boys cannot be named due to their age but they are believed to be the youngest knife murderers in the UK.

They looked to blame each other during the trial at Nottingham Crown Court but prosecutors said they were jointly responsible for the savage attack.

Mr Seesahai was struck on his back, legs and skull while the fatal wound to his back was more than 20cm deep and "almost came out" of his chest after going "through his heart".

Although CPR was administered to him, he died at the scene.

One defendant had previously pleaded guilty to possessing a machete "without good reason or lawful authority", while the co-defendant denied the same offence, but was also convicted of that charge on Monday.

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart
Shawn Seesahai, 19, died after being stabbed in the heart. Picture: Alamy

Mr Seesahai had travelled to the UK from the Caribbean for cataract surgery and had been staying in Birmingham while recovering from the treatment.

The teenager was able to start planning for the future and think about getting an education, prosecutor Michelle Heeley KC said.

She added: "These two boys engaged in a joint attack upon a man who had done nothing wrong, a man with no weapon, who was utterly defenceless on the ground.”

Mr Seesahai's mother Manashwary described her son as "very loving".

She said: "He's always there for us, a very protected child. He helped his father [at work] with all the tools, he helped me [at] home with the chores, he loved to do that.

"He didn't finish school, so after he came here and finished the eye surgery, he said when he felt better he'd finish off school and have his dream.

"He'd always say 'Mom, I want to work, I want my own house, I want my own car.' He'd always say 'Mom, I will be shining'."

CCTV footage of Mr Seesahai before the attack
CCTV footage of Mr Seesahai before the attack. Picture: West Midlands Police

The teenager's father Suresh spoke of how his son would help him with his work and discussed how parents need to be more aware of their child’s activities.

He said: "You don't know what these kids have. This world is a different world. Kids are dangerous now and if we don't pay attention to our kids it will happen every day.

"He was always with me, from the time he was born and growing up. When he'd have been around 16 he started to work with me. Whatsoever he knew that I'd need help [with] he'd always be there for me."

Read more: Tories tell police to ramp up ‘stop and search’ as knife crime tsar warns weapons are being sold to teens on TikTok

Read more: Woman in her 60s stabbed to death in London street by thief who 'tried to steal her bag' as man, 22, arrested

Mr Seesahai had travelled to Wolverhampton with friends on 13 November, while the two defendants were together that afternoon and met with two girls about the same age.

Mr Seesahai and a friend went to the playing fields and sat on a bench before walking around the park and later returning to the bench where they encountered the two defendants and a girl.

The pair “came together” with the defendants, the court heard, with one boy "deliberately shoulder-brushing" Mr Seesahai.

When he questioned what they were doing, one pulled a machete from his trousers.

Mr Seesahai shouted “run” to his friend who fled and as he looked back he saw Mr Seesahai on the floor, surrounded by the boys, jurors were told.

Ms Heeley told the court: "He had slash wounds on his leg, and most significantly he had an injury from the machete that went through his body all the way from his back, through his ribs and into his heart."

A witness told police she saw one boy using the machete on Mr Seesahai's legs and the other punching and stamping on his head.

A forensic blue tent by the police cordon in East Park, Wolverhampton
A forensic blue tent by the police cordon in East Park, Wolverhampton. Picture: Alamy

Police later found the machete under the bed of one of the boys. He said he had purchased the weapon for £40 a couple of months before the killing.

He used bleach to clean the blood-stained knife before hiding it under his bed.

The court heard one of the boys regularly carried a machete, and on the day of the murder had been passing it between him and his co-defendant.

The boys had screenshots of knives on their phones like the one they used and had searched online for news articles about the attack.

One of the defendants had also searched online for "how many criminal records can you have to leave the country” on the day following the murder.

An image sent on Snapchat of one of the defendants holding the machete
An image sent on Snapchat of one of the defendants holding the machete. Picture: Social media

One had posed in a mask with the murder weapon for a picture hours before the killing.

He was found to have 11 areas of bloodstaining on his clothing and was also seen with blood on his hands after the murder.

The other boy had a small area of bloodstaining on his right trainer.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest from West Midlands Police described the incident as "shocking".

He said: "Sadly, this is not the first case that I have investigated of a young man losing his life to knife crime but it is the first that I have looked at two 12-year-olds being responsible.

"That is something that took me by surprise and will stay with me."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak and Douglas Ross on the first day of election campaigning at the Port of Nigg.

Scots Tory leader bombshell decision to quit role in middle of election campaign

Italy's Giorgia Meloni holds flowers will speaking about the election results

Italy’s PM to welcome G7 summit fortified by EU vote that shook other leaders

ISIS warns of 'lone wolf' drone attacks on Eiffel Tower in latest terror threat on Paris Olympics

ISIS warns of 'lone wolf' drone attacks on Eiffel Tower in latest terror threat on Paris Olympics

Irtiza Abbas was jailed for two years.

Terrifying moment sex predator, 25, chases schoolgirl, 15, down empty street before attacking her

Dr Michael Mosley may have taken a final rest yards from the safety of a nearby bar, his initial autopsy results have revealed

Aerial photos show how close Dr Michael Mosley was to rescue as autopsy suggests tragic ‘final rest’ yards from safety

Antony Blinken disembarks a plane

Blinken returns to Middle East as ceasefire proposal hangs in balance

Vinicius Junior at Wembley after the Champions League final

Valencia fans convicted of racial abuse after insulting Vinicius

Pernice rejected allegations last month that he displayed “abusive or threatening behaviour”

Giovanni Pernice is not returning to Strictly Come Dancing amid Amanda Abbington complaint row

Keir Starmer has said Labour would not return to austerity.

Starmer vows ‘no return to austerity’ under Labour but refuses to rule out cuts to public services

The French child was six when he was attacked by teenager Jonty Bravery

Boy thrown from Tate Modern balcony able to play by himself nearly five years on from attack

'It's tough not having him in my life anymore': Harry Dunn's brother pays tribute to twin during inquest into death

'It's tough not having him in my life anymore': Harry Dunn's brother pays tribute to twin during inquest into death

Prince William has delivered a pep talk to the England squad

'Eat double portions': William reveals Prince Louis's message to England footballers ahead of Euro 2024

Volodymyr Zelensky poses before an F-16

Ukraine may keep some F-16 jets abroad to protect them from Russian strikes

An autopsy has been carried out on Dr Michael Mosley.

New details surrounding disappearance of Dr Michael Mosley emerge as autopsy is carried out

Sir Ed Davey launching Lib Dems election manifesto

Lib Dems pledge to rejoin EU's Single Market and introduce a £9billion NHS and care 'rescue' package in manifesto

Several Barclays branches have been targeted

Twenty Barclays branches smashed up by Palestine activists who claim bank is 'funding Israel'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Olaf Scholz looks at his toes

Poor European election showing dents German leader’s authority

The incident took place in a quiet street in West Yorkshire

Man 'armed with handgun' dies after ten-hour police siege in quiet residential street in Leeds
Rishi Sunak has said he won't quit and the election is not a foregone conclusion

Carry on campaigning: Rishi Sunak vows to 'fight on' and says he won't quit despite polling - and D-Day fiasco
A dragon boat is paddled

Dragon boat racing puts modern twist on an ancient tradition

Pipes (left) and Elbie

Millions of cat owners face £500 fine from today if animal is not microchipped - with 2.2 million still unchipped
Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit

Sudanese paramilitary group looted Darfur hospital, aid group says

Emmanuel Macron appears on French TV

Macron calls snap election after far right gains rattle EU’s traditional powers

A balloon on a field

South Korea says North installing loudspeakers along border

Harry Dunn family's family are 'shocked and upset' that their families US killer will not attend his inquest

Harry Dunn's family 'shocked and upset' after learning their son's US diplomat killer will not attend his inquest
Dr Michael Mosley died on the island of Symi

Inside the search for Dr Michael Mosley on Greek island, as key questions about his death remain unexplained

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles and William are said to have grown closer as they deal with rifts in the family.

Royal rift with Prince Harry and Prince Andrew has 'brought King Charles and Prince William closer'
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster

Duke of Westminster shares loving photos of plush society wedding to Olivia Henson

The King wanted to 'lead from the front'.

Determined King Charles led D-Day celebrations 'less than 24 hours after being in hospital for cancer treatment'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/6

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit