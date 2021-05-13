Breaking News

British Airways cancels Tel Aviv flight amid escalating violence between Israel and Gaza

British Airways has cancelled today's flight to Tel Aviv. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

British Airways has cancelled today's flight to Tel Aviv amid the escalating violence between Israel and the Gaza strip.

The airline called off its 8am flight from Heathrow on Thursday morning after another night of air strikes and rocket attacks between Israeli defence forces and Hamas militants.

It comes as Israel was placed on the Green list of countries Brits will be allowed to fly to from next week.

READ MORE: Dozens die as Israel intensifies air strikes in Gaza and Hamas militants unleash rockets

A statement from the airline said: "Like other airlines, we have cancelled our flight to/from Tel Aviv today. The safety and security of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, and we continue to monitor the situation closely.

"We advise customers to check ba.com for the latest flight information."

The company said it will continue to monitor the situation in the region and will be offering all customers a full refund.

The airline has flights available to the city throughout the next week.

It comes as dozens have died in a severe outbreak of violence in the region, with no resolution in sight and both sides talking up the prospect of a full-scale conflict.

Over 1,000 rockets have been fired at Israel in the past week - the majority aimed at Tel Aviv - with the country launching air strikes in response.

EXPLAINED: The Israel-Palestine conflict and what sparked violence in Jerusalem

The death toll in Gaza rose to 69 Palestinians by Thursday morning, including 16 children and six women, according to the territory's health ministry.

At least 320 have been wounded, including 86 children and 39 women.

Seven Israelis have also been killed so far, including a soldier killed by an anti-tank missile and a six-year-old child hit in a rocket attack.