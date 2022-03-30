Breaking News

Heathrow left in chaos as British Airways experiences 'global IT failure'

30 March 2022, 16:09 | Updated: 30 March 2022, 17:10

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow. Picture: Jeremy Blain

By Emma Soteriou

British Airways has announced that it is investigating "technical issues" after delays brought Heathrow to a standstill.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement, British Airways said: "We're investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologise for the inconvenience.

"We will provide further updates as quickly as possible."

British Airways flights were grounded on Wednesday afternoon, causing chaos in the London airport.

A Heathrow Airport spokesperson said: "We are aware of a technical issue affecting British Airways.

"We are working with our airline partner as they investigate and resolve the issue and we are on hand to support any passengers. 

"Passengers are advised to check their flight status with British Airways before travelling to the airport, we apologise for any inconvenience caused."

Read more: Furious travellers slam 'quarter mile-long' immigration queues at Heathrow and Stansted

Read more: Thousands tune in to terrifying live stream of planes struggling to land at Heathrow

Travellers shared photos online of backed up queues too, with crowds gathered at Terminal 5.

Brendan Dorian tweeted: "All Access to airside at Terminal 5 Heathrow Airport currently prohibited, telephone landlines also down… no one going anywhere."

Jeremy Blain tweeted that Terminal 2 also faced issues, saying it took over an hour to get through immigration, with technology down and sparsely manned passport control.

Mr Blain told LBC: "I was gobsmacked with what I saw in there today.

"[I] just can't help thinking of the first impression visitors get of our country. 'Underwhelming'.

"It's clearly an issue based on Heathrow's initial response highlighting my points."

One traveller tweeted: "Long queues at Heathrow Airport T5 and British Airways. Also incredibly warm.

"What the hell is happening at UK airports? They seem a complete shambles."

Another person tweeted: "Maybe we weren't meant to leave Rome quite yet. On the tarmac and waiting #BAITMeltdown #BA #BritishAirways."

A third social media user listed everything that had gone wrong during their journey.

Just last month, almost 500 flights were either cancelled or delayed globally due to IT failures, exacerbated by staff shortages.

This story is being updated

