Passengers say they've been 'stranded' at Heathrow after BA IT glitch grounded flights

31 March 2022, 08:53

Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow.
Technical issues with British Airways have caused chaos in Heathrow. Picture: Jeremy Blain/Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

British Airways passengers say they've been left "stranded" at Heathrow Airport with flights two days away after an IT glitch grounded planes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Travel chaos continued at the London airport on Thursday morning following "technical issues" which left holidaymakers stuck in queues for hours on Wednesday evening.

A number of BA flights out of Terminal 5 were cancelled or rescheduled, with some passengers complaining of being "stranded" at the site with "silence" from the airline.

Michelle Heinrich, a student and translator from Germany who lives in Coventry, said there has been "silence and confusion" among passengers.

She said it will be two days before she is provided with a new flight, adding that she is now "stranded" in London after her evening flight was cancelled.

Read more: Heathrow left in chaos as British Airways experiences 'global IT failure'

"I'm stranded at Heathrow with no accommodation and a flight two days away. I've been given a food voucher but I'm not sure what's going to happen today," Ms Heinrich said.

"It's another day and night before I can fly. British Airways have not been communicating with us."

The chaos unfolded on Wednesday when passengers tried to check in and drop bags off as early as 2.40pm.

Ms Heinrich said when the gate number was due to be announced, passengers were instead told the flight was delayed by two hours. That time came and went.

At around 9pm, a gate number was finally announced but as passengers waited to board, they were told the flight had been cancelled.

Read more: Furious travellers slam 'quarter mile-long' immigration queues at Heathrow and Stansted

She said BA staff did the "best they could" to assist passengers but seemed equally in the dark.

Nithin Bharadwaj wrote on Twitter that he waited close to six hours "without any answers" before they were forced to get a train instead of their connecting flight.

Mr Bharadwaj said: "I can see many international passengers crying and stranded at Heathrow without knowing what to do next and couldn't get the luggages back... @British_Airways this is not the first time.."

BA said the fault had affected its operation for "a short time" and was resolved shortly before 5.30pm on Wednesday, but the vast majority of flights on the airline's live tracker were shown as departing late or cancelled from 2pm to 9.30pm.

The airline apologised for the issue and said it "deeply regretted" being forced to cancel flights.

The issue is the latest to beset the airline in recent months.

Just last month, almost 500 flights were either cancelled or delayed globally due to IT failures, exacerbated by staff shortages.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey Hardwick has shared a tribute to her late husband.

'Tom Parker I f***ing love you': Wife's moving tribute to The Wanted singer after his death
Brits set for -5C freeze as snow falls in London

Snow hits London as Arctic blast arrives with temperatures set to plummet to -7C

Footage has emerged of Ukrainian drivers negotiating a heavily mined road. Right, a Ukrainian soldier in a bombed-out building in Kyiv

Nerve shattering moment Ukrainian motorists negotiate heavily mined stretch of road

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said her difficult birth left her "damaged"

Minister reveals three-day ordeal of son's birth after she was denied C-section

David and Victoria Beckham's home was raided while they were at home with their daughter Harper

Beckhams' horror as masked raider breaks into £40m mansion while family were at home

Chris Rock arrives at he Wilbur Theater in Boston for the first of his two sold-out performances, three days after he was slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Chris Rock breaks silence on Will Smith slap at first show since Oscars spat

Cerebral Palsy Scotland.

Global’s Make Some Noise grants £2.5million to small charities across the UK

The maternity scandal saw 201 avoidable infant deaths

'Justice is coming for every baby' in maternity scandal of 200 deaths, families vow

Will Smith was told to leave but refused, the Academy said

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock, organisers say

Putin's forces have devastated Ukraine but it appears morale is running out for some

Putin’s advisers ‘too scared’ to tell him truth about disastrous Ukraine invasion

Bruce Willis is stepping back from acting

Bruce Willis steps back from acting after brain condition 'affects abilities'

Emily Bridges had competed in men's events but would have been allowed in women's races under British guidelines

Female riders 'threatened boycott' if trans cyclist Emily Bridges was allowed to race

A teacher has been suspended at Colchester Royal Grammar School in Essex

Top state grammar school teacher suspended over 'using Prophet Muhammad mug'

Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons

Tim Martin wants to turn Buckingham Palace into a Wetherspoons now Queen has left

Simon Cole was found dead at his home

Ex-police chief found dead at home less than two weeks after retiring from force

Tom performed with The Wanted for their last tour.

'Our hearts are broken': The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies aged 33

Latest News

See more Latest News

A security personnel stands next to the wreckage at the site of a deadly car bomb attack in the port city of Aden, Yemen

Saudi-led Yemen ceasefire begins despite rejection of Houthi rebels
Manson Follower Parole

California governor rejects parole for Manson family member Leslie Van Houten
Zelensky gestures

Zelensky expresses scepticism at Russia’s vow to scale back activity near Kyiv
Koreas Tensions

South Korea in ‘key rocket launch’ – days after North’s ICBM test
Mourners attend the funeral of Avishai Yehezkel, 29, in Bnei Brak, Israel, om Wednesday March 30 2022. Yehezkel was killed by a gunman in a crowded city in central Israel late on Tuesday

Israelis say gunman who killed five was West Bank Palestinian
Oil terminal

Poland to end Russian oil imports as Germany warns over gas supplies
Israel Shooting

Israeli forces arrest five in West Bank over deadly shooting

Poland Russia Ukraine War

Four million refugees have fled Ukraine, says UN agency

Russia Ukraine War

Russia pounds areas near Kyiv and Chernihiv, despite vow to scale back
Kazakhstan Russia Space Station

US astronaut returns in Russian capsule to end record space mission

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Outrage after woman gives birth in corridor

Outrage as woman left ‘traumatised’ after having hospital birth ‘in the corridor’
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 30/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr savaged PMQs

Marr: We're supposed to take PMQs seriously but they might as well just hurl custard tarts
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 29/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr says the Ukraine war is dominating headlines everywhere

The idea Boris will go over partygate is quaint during Ukraine war, says Andrew Marr
Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial

Queen was 'sending a message' by having Andrew escort her at Philip memorial
Lib Dem leader Ed Davey says Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced

Sir Ed Davey: Boris Johnson must resign after partygate fines announced
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 29/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/03 | Watch again

Andrew Marr asked if Joe Biden is 'losing it'

Andrew Marr: Is Joe Biden losing it - and how does the West want this war to end?

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police