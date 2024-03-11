British cop, 29, dies in freak accident after slicing neck at family party while celebrating engagement to nurse fiancé

Liam Trimmer, 29, cut the main artery in his neck after he slipped and fell during the family celebration, which took place at the couple's home in Western Australia on Sunday. Picture: WA Police / Instagram

By Danielle De Wolfe

A British police officer has died in a freak accident after slicing his neck while celebrating his engagement to his nurse fiancé with family members in Australia.

Liam Trimmer, 29, cut the main artery in his neck after he slipped and fell during the family celebration, which took place at the couple's home in Western Australia on Sunday.

Mr Turner, a dedicated police constable described as a "poster boy" for the force, is said to have cut his carotid artery and suffered severe blood loss as a result.

Despite the best efforts of family members, Mr Turner died from his injuries before emergency services arrived at the scene.

"Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn't to be and I know everyone that was involved is really, really hurting at the moment," Western Australia Police Commissioner, Mr Blanch, told 9 News Perth.

Liam Trimmer, 29, cut the main artery in his neck after he slipped and fell during the family celebration, which took place at the couple's home in Western Australia on Sunday. Picture: Instagram

"I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare,"

An inquest has been opened.

Mr Trimmer had moved to Australia from the UK as a teenager in 2013.

After graduating from Australia's Joondalup Police Academy in 2017, he moved to the city of Kalgoorlie, around 370 miles east of Perth.

He went on to appear in BBC series 'Wanted Down Under' - a show which helps give British families looking to relocate to Australia and New Zealand a snapshot of life in the southern hemisphere.

Mr Turner appeared on BBC series Wanted Down Under following his move to Australia in 2013. Picture: WA Police

Mr Trimmer could be seen advising a teenager on what to expect from a move to Australia.

“Everything was done to try and save him, but it wasn’t to be,” said Col Blanch, the commissioner of Western Australia police.

“I know everyone that was involved are really, really hurting. I think they wish they could just wake up from this nightmare.”

The commissioner went on to describe Mr Trimmer as an extraordinary officer and “a very, very confident, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him.

Adding: "That’s how sad this is. It’s such a tragedy.”

The commissioner went on to describe Mr Trimmer as an extraordinary officer and “a very, very confident, capable young man with his whole life ahead of him. Picture: Social Media

"It's important now for us to wrap around each other, to lean on each other. Can I thank the community and those involved — first responders and the broader parts of the community — for really offering their support to the family and fellow officers?" Mr Blanch concluded.

Paul Gale, president of the Western Australian police union, added: “Every time a death occurs for a police officer, it doesn’t matter how, it really does rock the core of the police family.”