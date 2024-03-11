London-educated ex-banker among family of skiers who 'froze to death' after being caught in storm in Swiss Alps

Their brother, uncle and cousin also died. Picture: social media/alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Two brothers who 'froze to death' after being caught in a 'catastrophic' snow storm in the Swiss Alps have been named and pictured for the first time.

Jean-Vincent Moix and his brother David are believed to have died near the Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday afternoon while on a family skiing trip.

Another one of their brothers, as well as their cousin and uncle, were also killed in the storm, it is understood. A sixth person remains missing.

The group had attempted to make a snow cave to shelter themselves but later died after being exposed to the extreme weather, rescuers said.

Jean-Vincent Moix. Picture: social media

David Moix. Picture: social media

Tributes have been pouring in for the family members, including Jean-Vincent, who had worked on the local council.

The Mayor of Vex, Sebastien Menoud, said: "It is such a huge tragedy to lose a colleague on the local council.'Our thoughts are with him, his family and those around him and we express our deepest condolences to them.

"One knows that it is an immeasurable pain that his family is now confronted with.

"We would like to take some of that pain away from them, even if we can't do too much and we know that we can't bring the deceased back.

"In the office at the town hall on Monday there were a lot of tears but there were also people who didn't know anything about the weekend's drama."

The brothers died in a heavy snow storm, it is understoof. Picture: Getty

Another friend of the family posted on Facebook: "Why is it always the best ones leave first?'David (like his brothers) was the epitome of selflessness, always listening. David was very generous. Lowkey he never came forward and yet he could have.

"The mountains of his region, which he knew by heart and cherished so much, took him away.

"Last Sunday, he was still explaining how he was looking forward to travelling the world after passing his Bar degree with flying colours.

"From tonight on, he'll be watching this world from up there. Today I am at a loss for words to express the sorrow of this loss.

"David, your light will shine in our hearts forever. To all those affected by this tragedy, my deepest thoughts are with you.'Together, let's remember them for all the happiness they brought to our lives. May their souls rest in peace."