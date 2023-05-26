Breaking News

British Cycling bans trans women from competing in female events

By Kieran Kelly

British Cycling will prevent trans women from racing in elite female events in a new transgender and non-binary participation ban.

The governing body's new rules for competitive events, which will be implemented later this year, will see racing split into "open" and "female" categories.

Trans women, trans men, non-binary individuals and those whose sex was assigned male at birth eligible to compete in the open category.

The female category will remain for those whose sex was assigned female at birth, and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy.

The current men's category will be consolidated into the open category, in which those whose sex was assigned as female at birth can also compete if they so wish.

British Cycling suspended its previous policy last April amid controversy after transgender woman Emily Bridges sought to race at the national omnium championships as a female rider.

The governing body's new chief executive Jon Dutton, who has been in post for one month, said he was "sorry" for the anxiety and upset caused during the 13 months since.

"It's an incredibly emotive and at times divisive subject area," Dutton said.

"We have taken many months to look at three areas: firstly a consultation with the athletes affected and the wider cycling community.

"Secondly looking at the medical research available at this point in time; and thirdly from the legal viewpoint in terms of the association with the Equalities Act.

"We've made a decision on the balance of all three to give clarity, to give direction and that clear way forward for any athletes affected."