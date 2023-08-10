British doctor, 40, shot dead in South African riots killed in front of wife & son, two, after taking wrong turn

10 August 2023, 11:44

Kar Hao Teoh killed in front of his wife and son after taking the wrong turn in Cape Town
Kar Hao Teoh killed in front of his wife and son after taking the wrong turn in Cape Town. Picture: social media/Getty

By StephenRigley

A British doctor shot and killed in front of his wife and son after taking a wrong turn on a family holiday in South Africa has been identified as one of the UK's top orthopaedic surgeons.

Kar Hao Teoh, 40, was killed after taking a wrong turning as he drove from Cape Town airport with his wife Sara and two-year-old son Hugo last week.

Mr Teoh, from Bishop's Stortford, Hertfordshire, was born in Singapore but had British nationality, was one of five who have died in violence during the strike which has been going on for a week.

Based at the NHS Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, he worked as a trauma and orthopaedic consultant and had been awarded several international fellowships.

Kar Hao Teoh
Kar Hao Teoh. Picture: social media
Taxi strikes have led to riots in Cape Town
Taxi strikes have led to riots in Cape Town. Picture: Getty

Read More: British doctor, 40, shot dead in South Africa riot after taking wrong turn out of airport

Read More: Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal

Two years ago, Mr Teoh won the Presidential Prize at the European Foot and Ankle Society conference in Lyon for his research into the treatment of ankle fractures. He also worked privately for MSK Doctors.

Paying tribute Professor Paul Lee said: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our esteemed colleague and dear friend, Mr Kar Teoh, a respected trauma and orthopaedic consultant who left us too soon.

"He was a guiding light in our professional community, a devoted friend, and a cornerstone of many significant projects.

"For those of us privileged to call him a friend and colleague, Kar was a trustworthy and steadfast presence.

"The loss of Mr Kar Teoh leaves a void in our hearts and community.

"His professional dedication was unparalleled, but it was his personal warmth, his commitment to friendship, and his unwavering support that we will remember most fondly."

Prof Lee said a JustGiving page had been set up in Mr Teoh’s memory to help support his family - which had, within hours, raised £25,000.

Protests erupted in Cape Town after a law was introduced giving the authorities the power to impound taxi driver's vehicles for driving without a licence, or registration plates.

Violent strikes have broken out across the city after police officers began impounding illegal vehicles last week.

A Cape Town police spokesperson confirmed the British doctor had died after entering into a violent scene amid ongoing taxi strikes:

"From the airport he apparently took a wrong turn off and headed towards Nyanga. 

"In Ntlangano Crescent a number of suspects approached his vehicle, shot and killed him. No arrests yet."

A Foreign Office official in London said they were supporting the family of a British man who had died in South Africa and advised Britons to be on alert.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Swatch outlet at a shopping centre in Putrajaya, Malaysia

Malaysia makes owning an LGBTQ Swatch punishable by up to three years in jail

Uganda World Bank LGBTQ

World Bank says no new funding to Uganda over anti-gay law

Summer returns - but only briefly

A brief taste of summer: Brits to bask in 29C heat blast - but Met Office warns rain will return

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer towards Russian positions at the front line in Donetsk

Russia intercepts drones heading towards Moscow for second straight day

Breaking
A man has been charged with GBH after a stabbing at the British Museum

Man, 37, charged with GBH after British Museum visitor stabbed in the arm while queuing

Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration

Wilko collapses into administration as 400 shops and 12,000 jobs at risk after last-minute rescue talks collapse

Maui, in Hawaii, is ablaze after a hurricane fanned the flames

Hawaiian paradise wiped out: At least 36 dead and thousands homeless after wildfires tear through island of Maui

A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio speaks during a campaign event minutes before he was shot to death

Anti-corruption Ecuadorian presidential candidate assassinated at campaign event

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames

Hawaii wildfires leave at least 36 people dead

Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Wilko is on the brink of collapsing into administration

Wilko on the brink of collapsing into administration 'in hours' as 400 shops and 12,000 jobs on the line

Donald Trump

Trump says he will not sign loyalty pledge despite Republican debate requirement

Carly Taylor recently bought the Crooked House

Couple who bought Crooked House weeks before it was destroyed previously stripped out other village's only pub

Leaders pose for a group photo during the Amazon Summit in Belem, Brazil

Amazon Summit ends with plan to protect rainforests but no measurable goals

Exclusive
James Chiavarini says attacks on his restaurant have been ramping up in recent months

London restaurateur labelled 'Nazi bigot' by trans activists after hosting Sharron Davies for lunch

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sobbing Erin Patterson (main) when quizzed by local tv about the deaths. Simon Patterson (top r) Ian Wilkinson and Heather Wilkinson (bottom right)

Ex-husband of woman at centre of 'toxic' mushroom lunch 'suspects she may have poisoned him previously'
The man was found by police on Wellesley Road, Harrow, North West London.

Police arrest two for 'murder' after triple stabbing in Harrow leaves one dead and two injured
The description of the man involved has consistently been a slim white man in his 20s light/light-brown coloured eyes, and yellow teeth.

Hunt for man with yellow teeth who snatched dummies from babies and assaulted child in 'unusual' series of attacks
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Misan Harriman have led calls for the sign to be taken down

Surrey shop accused of racism takes down sign showing black men picking tobacco and apologises 'unreservedly'
Halifax, the UK's largest lender, will slash the cost of its loans by up to 0.71 percentage points

Relief for homeowners as banks launch mortgage price war - including Halifax, HSBC, and Nationwide
Ecuador Presidential Candidate Killed

Presidential candidate in Ecuador shot and killed at campaign event

The mic sold for nearly $100,000 on the auction site.

Microphone Cardi B hurled at fan during Las Vegas concert sells for almost $100,000 on eBay after online furore
Rishi Sunak could be called on by his Cabinet to leave the ECHR if the Rwanda scheme fails to pass through the courts this autumn.

Cabinet demands Rishi Sunak quit European Rights Treaty if government fails to get Rwanda plan through courts
Tiktokers swear by the tanning 'hack'.

‘You’ll glow from the inside out’: TikTokers are eating ‘three carrots a day’ as they insist it's key to a natural tan
Obit Robbie Robertson

Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies aged 80

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is in Tokyo on a solo visit

Prince Harry says he would 'happily' ditch the US and move to Japan during solo visit to Tokyo
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have lost their HRH titles

Royal family quietly removes Prince Harry and Meghan's HRH titles from official website

William and Kate will lead tributes to the Queen

William and Kate to lead tributes to the Queen on anniversary of her death as Charles set for 'private' reflection

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'
NICK AND CALLER CLASH

'If I was that desperate, I'd live in a tent in Trafalgar Square': Debate erupts as Nick Ferrari callers contest migrant comments
Iain Dale

'Language has consequences': Iain Dale reviews Lee Anderson's 'irresponsible' language directed towards migrants
Shelagh calls on Rishi Sunak to sack Lee Anderson

Shelagh Fogarty calls for Lee Anderson to be sacked over migrant comment

JoB vs Tory MPs

James O'Brien scolds Tory MPs for 'sub-National Front rhetoric' and their claims that migrants are enjoying 4* hotels
Shelagh Fogarty

'People are starving, people aren't eating, kids are going hungry', says this emotional Shelagh Fogarty caller
Iain Dale

Bibby Stockholm is 'a death trap', warns fire safety expert as first 15 migrants board controversial barge
Iain Dale

‘This is a very expensive way to be cruel’: Green Party Spokesperson takes aim at Bibby Stockholm barge

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit