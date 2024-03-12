British ex-girlfriend of US soccer star fights for life after hit-and-run during shootout in St Louis

12 March 2024, 08:15 | Updated: 12 March 2024, 08:35

Ellie Bentley, 22, was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash
Ellie Bentley, 22, was seriously injured in the hit-and-run crash. Picture: GoFundMe

By Asher McShane

The ex-girlfriend of an American soccer star has been left fighting for life after being caught up in the crossfire of a shootout on the streets of St Louis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brit Ellie Bentley, 22, who moved to the US last year with footballer Indiana Vassilev, was hit by a car when shooting broke out. The vehicle dragged her down the road for two blocks.

She suffered multiple broken bones and was in intensive care for two weeks before she was released on Saturday.

She has undergone multiple reconstructive surgeries.

“She was pretty sure she was going to die as she was dragged underneath the vehicle,” her attorney Ben Tobin told the Sun.

Read more: Andrew Tate and brother detained in Romania on UK arrest warrant

Read more: Kate left ‘very sad’ by Mother’s Day photo row and only edited picture as she ‘wanted it to be perfect’

Ellie suffered multiple injuries when she was dragged by a car for two blocks
Ellie suffered multiple injuries when she was dragged by a car for two blocks. Picture: Instagram

“For the entire time, she was lying there trying to hold on and do whatever she could so she didn't end up getting kicked out under the wheel.”

Police say a 35-year-old man opened fire, injuring a 25-year-old man who was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds. 

It is thought the violence broke out when a group had been attempting to get into the wrong car.

Ellie moved to the US last year with footballer Indiana Vassilev
Ellie moved to the US last year with footballer Indiana Vassilev. Picture: Alamy

Bentley was hit by another vehicle not linked to the shooting - being driven by a 25-year-old man who fled when the gunfire started.

The shooting suspect remains at large.

Bentley, from Bingham, east of Nottingham, moved to Missouri last year when Vassilev, 23, joined MLS side St. Louis FC.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for her mounting medical costs.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Aid packages are seen at left, on a platform near to the docked ship belonging to the Open Arms aid group, centre front, as it prepares to ferry 200 tonnes of rice and flour directly to Gaza, at the p

Aid ship sets sail from Cyprus to Gaza as hunger worsens five months into war

Andrew Tate leaves court after his trial in Romania

Andrew Tate and brother detained in Romania on UK arrest warrant

Romania Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate handed UK arrest warrant after being detained in Romania

The Government will today unveil plans to build new gas-fired powered stations.

UK faces ‘genuine risk of blackouts’ unless more gas-fired power plants are built, government says

The Princess of Wales wanted to come clean 'immediately' about the mistake.

Kate wanted to ‘come clean immediately’ over Mother’s Day photo edit as she thought ‘honesty was best policy’

Haiti Gangs Explainer

Haiti’s prime minister says he will resign amid rising violence

96th Academy Awards – Show

Al Pacino says producers asked him not to list best picture nominees

Haiti Violence

US pledges financial backing for multinational force in Haiti

Boris Johnson will be deployed to campaign in the Red Wall

Boris’ election comeback: Sunak to ‘deploy Johnson in the Red Wall’ as Reform UK vow to ‘destroy’ Tories in the North

Antony Blinken

Blinken joins Caribbean leaders at meeting as Haiti’s violent crisis grows

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kate left ‘very sad’ by Mother’s Day photo row and only edited picture as she ‘wanted it to be perfect’

Prince William attended the Earthshot Prize awards this evening

Prince William makes solo appearance at climate event hours after Kate apologised amid 'Photoshop' row

Geri Halliwell was seen arriving for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminister Abbey in London

Geri Halliwell spotted wearing all-white as she attends Commonwealth service after Christian Horner investigation

Israel Palestinians Maritime Aid Explainer

Palestinians in Gaza begin Ramadan with hunger worsening and no end in sight

"It’s like trying not to be racist but you see Diane Abbott on the TV, and you’re just like I hate, you just want to hate all black women because she’s there," Mr Hester allegedly said.

Tories' biggest donor accused of saying Diane Abbott 'makes you want to hate all black women' and 'needs to be shot'

Liam Trimmer, 29, cut the main artery in his neck after he slipped and fell during the family celebration, which took place at the couple's home in Western Australia on Sunday.

British cop, 29, dies in freak accident after slicing neck at family party while celebrating engagement to nurse fiancé

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sadiq Khan (L) speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr on Monday

London has not become a 'no-go zone' for Jews, Sadiq Khan insists, after warning from UK counter-terror official
Lee Anderson has defected to Reform UK from the Tories

'Our champion of the Red Wall': Reform UK leader praises Lee Anderson amid rumours more Tories are 'ready to defect'
Donald Trump

Trump wants hush money case delayed until Supreme Court rules on immunity claims

Making her way to the edge of the stage, the Like a Virgin singer appeared to realise that the fan she singled out was sitting in a wheelchair.

Madonna berates concert-goer for sitting down - only to realise they're in a wheelchair

Their brother, uncle and cousin also died

London-educated ex-banker among family of skiers who 'froze to death' after being caught in storm in Swiss Alps
"As far as I’m concerned I have said goodbye. Auf Wiedersehen," Brigette Brueckner declared.

'I have said Auf Wiedersehen': Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner disowned by his mother over crimes
The people behind 20 Days In Mariupol

Ukraine’s first Oscar hailed by Zelensky as ‘important for our entire country’

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman on-the-run

Three people rushed to hospital after triple stabbing in Bury with knifeman still at large

A woman lights a candle at a memorial for the train bombing victims in Madrid

Anniversary of Madrid train bombings marked as Europe remembers terror victims

Marten and Gorden wanted to keep baby Victoria for her first three months in the UK.

Constance Marten tearfully tells court: 'I would prefer my daughter had her whole life ahead of her'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo (L). The Prince of Wales and the Queen attended a Commonwealth Service today

Kate emerges for ‘private appointment’ as Prince William attends Commonwealth Service amid storm over edited photo
Here's how royal fans spotted the photo had been edited.

How royal fans spotted Kate’s photo had been edited as Princess of Wales issues apology over Mother's Day picture
The Princess of Wales has admitted editing a controversial family photo

Kensington Palace refuses to release Kate’s original Mother's Day photograph as Princess admits she edited the image

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit