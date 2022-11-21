British father, 40, dies on dream family holiday to Disney World after ingesting fentanyl

21 November 2022, 10:09

Philip Weybourne died after ingesting a fatal amount of fentanyl on a dream holiday to Disney World in Florida
Philip Weybourne died after ingesting a fatal amount of fentanyl on a dream holiday to Disney World in Florida. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A British father died on a dream family trip to Disney World after ingesting the synthetic opioid fentanyl.

Philip Weybourne, from West Malling in Kent, was on holiday in Florida with his wife and young son in May 2022 when he fell ill suddenly.

The 40-year-old, who was the Middle East director of Excis Compliance Limited, a global IT support company, collapsed and died after going to a bar at the Yacht Club hotel in Epcot, an inquest at Maidstone County Hall has been told.

Philip Weybourne died on a dream holiday to Florida
Philip Weybourne died on a dream holiday to Florida. Picture: social media

A blood test after his death found that he had fatal levels of fentanyl in his system - a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine which requires only two milligrams to prove potentially fatal.

The drug, which killed pop star Prince, is thought to have been responsible for the deaths of nearly one million people in the United States since 1999.

In a statement read at the hearing, his wife, Dorlyn Weybourne said: "We began our holiday at Disneyland, in Orlando, Florida, on May 20, 2022.

"On May 23, we woke up late and had no theme parks to attend on that day.

"It was just going to be a relaxing day, we booked a meal at the Boat House, a seafood restaurant at Disney Springs which is also home to tours in vintage amphibious automobiles.

"My son and I had been shopping and met with Philip at 1pm at the Boat House.

"We had the best lunch, we drunk champagne like we did when we lived in Dubai.'Afterwards we went on an amphibious car ride and to end our day we headed back to the hotel at about 5.30pm."

The inquest heard Mr Weybourne had gone to the bar and two hours later his wife Mrs Weybourne heard a knock at her hotel room door and she was told that her husband had been taken in an ambulance to hospital.

The doctors told Mrs Weybourne that her husband had died from a cardiac arrest.

After the autopsy it was revealed that he had fatal levels of fentanyl in his system.

Assistant coroner Catherine Wood said: "This must have been very difficult and distressing for Mr Weybourne's family.

"I don't know the circumstances that led up to his death as Mr Weybourne died in another country.

"He had no underlying health issues and I am content, after the findings of the autopsy, that his death was caused by fatal levels of fentanyl, a synthetic opioid used as a pain medication.

"I offer my sincere condolences to Mr Weybourne's family.'It must have been a great shock and not something you needed to relive at the inquest.

"I hope you can begin to rebuild your lives."

Mrs Weybourne was joined by Mr Weybourne's mother, Margaret, and his sister, Emma Wood, via video link. They did not wish to comment further, saying at the inquest: "We spoke about Philip's life at his funeral. It is time for closure."

Disney has been contacted for comment.

