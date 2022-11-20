Murder investigation launched after two girls, aged one and three, die in Nottingham flat fire

20 November 2022, 19:23 | Updated: 20 November 2022, 19:35

The two children later died at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham
Picture: Alamy / Google Maps

By Danielle DeWolfe

Police have launched a murder investigation after two young girls were killed in a house fire early on Sunday morning.

The children – aged just three and one – were treated at the scene by emergency services alongside their mother, before being transferred to Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

The children later died in hospital, with the incident now being treated as a murder investigation.

Their woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, was also rescued from the first-floor flat alongside her children and remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Nottingham police believe the fire, which broke out on Fairlisle Close, Clifton, was started deliberately.
Picture: Google Streetview

Nottingham police believe the fire, which broke out on Fairlisle Close, Clifton, was started deliberately.

The scene remains cordoned off by police, with forensic units now in place at the property.

Det Ch Insp Greg McGill of Nottinghamshire Police said: "These are tragic and very sad circumstances and my thoughts are with the family of those involved.

"Following a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service we have established that the fire was started deliberately.

The two children later died at Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham
Picture: Bill Stephenson / Alamy Stock Photo

"We are appealing for witnesses who were in the area at that time and saw something suspicious to please come forward and help us with the investigation."

Flames were finally extinguished just after 4am after neighbouring residents were evacuated.

Chris Clark, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, added: "Alongside the police we will now investigate the cause of this fire and tragic loss of life.

"We recognise what has happened will be deeply distressing for the local community, and we will be in the area to offer reassurance to residents over the coming days."

