British Gas to give 10% of profits to poorest customers after fury at bumper earnings

British Gas has announced it will give a slice of its profits to worst-off customers. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Squeezed British Gas customers will be given a slice of the energy giant's profits under new plans to help with the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The boss of its parent company Centrica, Chris O'Shea, has announced that 10% of its energy profits will go to its poorest consumers.

An initial £12m of profits has been committed to the scheme this autumn and a further 10% will go towards it every six months for as long as the crisis lasts.

The firm drew anger weeks ago after it announced bumper profits at a time when Brits are struggling to meet ends meet, with energy bills soaring.

"We don't have a silver bullet and we know this fund can't reach everyone. But I believe it can help make a real difference for those who really need our support," Mr O'Shea told The Sun.

Payments between £250 and £750 will be sent to ten of thousands of British Gas customers that it believes will struggle.

Mr O'Shea has called for a £100bn bailout and said: "Under the current system our regulator Ofgem sets the price you pay for energy to make sure everyone pays a fair price that reflects the actual cost of energy.

British Gas owner Centrica announced huge profits. Picture: Getty

"If an energy supplier decided to charge below that cap, they will lose money quickly and will go out of business.

"We've already seen that if you don't have robust and resilient energy companies then consumers pay the price – each and every household in the UK is forking out £100 more this year on energy bills to pay for the collapse of multiple energy companies last year and this can't be allowed to happen again."

Read more: Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Centrica's profits increased five-fold to £1.3bn, it was announced last month.

It was one of several energy giants to announce massive profits, causing anger and calls for its earnings to be passed on to consumers voluntarily or though measures like windfall taxes.

Soaring energy prices have been driven by large demand as countries came out of Covid lockdowns and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bills have soared and energy firms made bumper profits. Picture: Getty

The Government has given a £400 non-repayable grant on energy bills, applied in six instalments between October and March.

Read more: Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss

Extra cost of living payments, disability support and pensioner grants are also available as part of a multi-billion pound package.

But there have been calls for more help this winter, and criticism that Government policy to that effect has essentially halted while the long-running Tory leadership contest rumbles on, with Boris Johnson a lame duck in No10.