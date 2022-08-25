British Gas to give 10% of profits to poorest customers after fury at bumper earnings

25 August 2022, 05:58 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 06:03

British Gas has announced it will give a slice of its profits to worst-off customers
British Gas has announced it will give a slice of its profits to worst-off customers. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Squeezed British Gas customers will be given a slice of the energy giant's profits under new plans to help with the cost of living crisis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The boss of its parent company Centrica, Chris O'Shea, has announced that 10% of its energy profits will go to its poorest consumers.

An initial £12m of profits has been committed to the scheme this autumn and a further 10% will go towards it every six months for as long as the crisis lasts.

The firm drew anger weeks ago after it announced bumper profits at a time when Brits are struggling to meet ends meet, with energy bills soaring.

"We don't have a silver bullet and we know this fund can't reach everyone. But I believe it can help make a real difference for those who really need our support," Mr O'Shea told The Sun.

Payments between £250 and £750 will be sent to ten of thousands of British Gas customers that it believes will struggle.

Mr O'Shea has called for a £100bn bailout and said: "Under the current system our regulator Ofgem sets the price you pay for energy to make sure everyone pays a fair price that reflects the actual cost of energy.

British Gas owner Centrica announced huge profits
British Gas owner Centrica announced huge profits. Picture: Getty

"If an energy supplier decided to charge below that cap, they will lose money quickly and will go out of business.

"We've already seen that if you don't have robust and resilient energy companies then consumers pay the price – each and every household in the UK is forking out £100 more this year on energy bills to pay for the collapse of multiple energy companies last year and this can't be allowed to happen again."

Read more: Disabled people to get £150 cost of living payment from September amid 18% inflation warning

Centrica's profits increased five-fold to £1.3bn, it was announced last month.

It was one of several energy giants to announce massive profits, causing anger and calls for its earnings to be passed on to consumers voluntarily or though measures like windfall taxes.

Soaring energy prices have been driven by large demand as countries came out of Covid lockdowns and the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Bills have soared and energy firms made bumper profits
Bills have soared and energy firms made bumper profits. Picture: Getty

The Government has given a £400 non-repayable grant on energy bills, applied in six instalments between October and March.

Read more: Tory leadership contest is 'callous' and 'self-indulgent' amid cost of living crisis, says Utilita boss

Extra cost of living payments, disability support and pensioner grants are also available as part of a multi-billion pound package.

But there have been calls for more help this winter, and criticism that Government policy to that effect has essentially halted while the long-running Tory leadership contest rumbles on, with Boris Johnson a lame duck in No10.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak has said some of the messaging around Covid was "wrong"

'Wrong to scare people' with Covid messaging and 'empower' scientists, says Rishi Sunak

Russia launched an attack on a Ukrainian railway station

At least 22 people including child killed in Russian attack on Ukraine railway station on country's Independence Day

Ghislaine Maxwell's family is being sued over unpaid legal bills

Ghislaine Maxwell sued by her own lawyers over unpaid legal bills

Emily Maitlis addressed crowds at the Edinburgh TV Festival

‘A shameless play for power’: Emily Maitlis speaks out against those who decry media as ‘fake news’

The Met Office has a yellow weather issued a warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain

Yellow warning issued for thunderstorms and heavy downpours in South East and eastern England

The government of Sardinia is offering grants of up to €15,000 to entice homebuyers to relocate

Italy offers to pay people £12,700 to move to picturesque holiday island of Sardinia

Olivia was shot dead in Liverpool on Monday night

Devastated family pay tribute to 'tiny, cheeky' Olivia, 9, as they warn killer her pictures will 'haunt you' forever

Liverpool's police urged the city's "criminal fraternity" to come forward over the killing. (Left) A girl leaves flowers in memory of Olivia, 9

'Postgraduate level' organised crime: A look inside Liverpool's organised crime families run 'like the Sopranos'

Nee was the target of the shooting that left Olivia, 9, fatally wounded

Pictured: Convicted burglar, 35, who was the target of Liverpool shooting that left Olivia, 9, dead

Boris Johnson spoke during a visit to Kyiv on Wednesday

Brits must endure high energy bills at hands of Putin while Ukrainians 'pay in blood', says Boris Johnson

Judge involved in Archie Battersbee case to rule on similar case involving a 6 year old girl

Judge from Archie Battersbee case to rule on whether girl, six, has life support withdrawn

Another London bus strike to coincide with Notting Hill Carnival

Bank Holiday bus strike to clash with London's Notting Hill Carnival as revellers warned of delays

Finland's prime minister has been forced to apologise over a picture of two topless women

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin apologises for topless picture of influencers at official residence

Locals have said they are "shocked" and "worried" about the spike in moped watch crimes

'We have a real problem with moped attacks,' Chelsea MP says as Londoner attacked with machete for watch

Red Arrows members have been investigated

Red Arrows investigated over misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment

James Heappey told LBC the Navy does have control of the Channel.

'We do have control' of Channel insists Heappey despite record-breaking number of migrant crossings

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles

Jury finds in favour of Kobe Bryant’s widow in trial over crash photos

Texas Department of Safety Troopers stand by for a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District

Uvalde school board fires police chief after mass shooting

Cleveland fan John Adams poses in his usual centrefield bleacher seat with his ever-present bass drum before a baseball game in April 2011 in Cleveland

Baseball team honours drummer with Hall of Fame induction

Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack on rail station in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

World’s future being decided in Ukraine, says Zelensky

China Panda Twins

Panda twins born in China as species struggles for survival

Jill Biden

Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19 again

South Africa Inflation Protests

South African workers march in capital against inflation

Finland Prime Minister Party

Finland’s leader apologises over party photo at summer home

Election 2024 Biden

Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15-an-hour

Caller says he’ll shut business if minimum wage rises to £15 an hour

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support

'Is your name actually Nickolaiovic, not Nick in Ilford?': Shelagh Fogarty takes on caller opposing Ukraine support
James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien's crippling analysis of 'failed state' Britain amid the financial crisis

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

James O'Brien debunks faux-outrage of right wing on Channel crossings

'We have seen a huge shortage of blood" charity says, urges people to donate

'We've seen a huge shortage of blood' charity says, urges people to donate

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

LBC caller: I cried when I knew Boris Johnson had gone

Caller declares BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson

BBC will lose advertising for conspiring against Boris Johnson, caller declares

Stanley Johnson

Stanley Johnson blasts Government over sewage pumped into UK waterways

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Andrew Castle clashes with trans activist over 'unfair advantages' in golf

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 21/8 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London