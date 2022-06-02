Brit, 37, shot dead in Mexico was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'

Brit Ben Corser, 37, shot dead in Mexico supermarket was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time'. Picture: Facebook

By Lauren Lewis

A British man shot dead in a supermarket in Mexico was in the 'wrong place at the wrong time', his family have said.

Software engineer Ben Corser, 37, from Cornwall, was killed while sitting in a car outside a shop in Colima in western Mexico on 24 May.

His friends Claudio and Alfredo were also shot and killed while inside the vehicle on Camino Real Boulevard.

Corser's parents announced his death on Friday and have since said they believe he was "tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time."

The statement added: "We have had no explanation, no reasons given, no suggestion of robbery, kidnapping or anything else.

"No doubt the police will eventually conclude their investigation and tell us what they think happened - there had been a dramatic upsurge in Colima in the last few weeks, although this was not directed at all at tourists."

Ben travelled to Mexico in January and was living with an American-Mexican family at the time of his death.

A Facebook post from his father Andrew Corser said Ben was living with two American-Mexican men, Claudio and Alfredo.

The statement said: "On Tuesday evening, May 24 2022, Ben and Claudio come back on the bus from Guadalajara and Alfredo picked them up in the car.

"They went along the main boulevard in Colima and stopped at a supermarket to get some food for Mamma.

"While they were in the car, outside the supermarket, all three young men, including Ben sitting in the back seat, were shot dead."

The Corsers went on to thank friends and family for their support.

The statement said: "Thank you for all your lovely expression of regret and support, and all of the offers of help - St Just, and Ben's large network of friends, has given the family vital comfort in this appalling time of grief."

Ben is the second British man from Cornwall shot dead in Mexico this year after Chris Cleave, 54, was killed while driving through Cancun in March.

