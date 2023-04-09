British man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Spain as wife plunges six storeys from Benidorm hotel balcony

9 April 2023, 13:08

The woman fell from the sixth storey of the hotel
The woman fell from the sixth storey of the hotel. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A British man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Spain after his wife fell six floors from their hotel balcony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed woman, aged 36, is said to be in a critical condition in hospital after the fall, which took place late on Saturday night in the city of Benidorm, a popular tourist destination.

Emergency services were called around midnight, with the 40-year-old man, also unnamed, taken into custody by police while they investigate the circumstances of the woman's fall.

The couple were staying at the Rio Park hotel, which is part of the Medplaya chain.

The hotel Rio Park, Benidorm, where the couple were staying
The hotel Rio Park, Benidorm, where the couple were staying. Picture: Alamy

A spokesman for Spain's National Police confirmed: "Officers have arrested a British man on suspicion of attempted homicide after his wife who is also British plunged from the sixth-floor balcony of their hotel in Benidorm.

Read more: 'Danger tourist' Miles Routledge 'among three Brits detained by Taliban regime in Afghanistan'

Read more: Up to 80 cars 'stolen' from Heathrow airport parking company as man arrested on suspicion of theft

"The arrest is a preventative measure and it will be up to a judge to decide what happens next after the man appears before him in the next day or so.

The four-star Rio Park Hotel
The four-star Rio Park Hotel. Picture: Alamy

"The couple were sharing the same room and we are talking about a foreigner who has no ties to Spain so we are under an obligation to make the arrest as we try to determine what happened."

The man will face a preliminary court hearing on Saturday or Sunday, which will be in private - as is usual for Spain, where only trials are held in public.

The judge will decide if the suspect will be held in custody, released on bail pending further investigations, or allowed to go free.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Pope Francis bestows the plenary Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) blessing from the central lodge of St Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican at the end of the Easter Sunday Mass

Pray for Ukrainian and Russian people and refugees, urges pope in Easter message

Shoppers were stuck inside a shopping centre car park for hours

Easter chaos as hundreds of shoppers stuck in car park with some abandoning cars, as 'council traffic lights to blame'

Firefighters work after a building collapsed in Marseille, southern France

Up to 10 people may be buried after building collapse in Marseille – minister

Police officers at the Hamburg-Rothenburgsort train station in Hamburg, Germany

Large Hamburg fire sparks public safety alert and hits train services

The royal family arriving at their Easter church service

King Charles leads royals to traditional church service in first Easter since death of the Queen

Israel Passover

Tensions build around Jerusalem shrine after Syria rocket attack

Exclusive
Tony Blair said the current situation in Northern Ireland needed 'courageous' leadership similar to the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago

'Courageous' leadership that secured the Good Friday Agreement still needed in Northern Ireland today, says Tony Blair

Vatican Pope Easter

Pope celebrates Easter with big crowd in flower-adorned Vatican square

Paul Cattermole looked well in his final days, a fan who saw him said

Inside Paul Cattermole's final days: S Club 7 star said he was 'buzzing' for reunion the day before being found dead

The Pope celebrates Mass

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

The house in north London

The quiet north London house hosting a business that has 'sold £1bn of electronics to Russia since Ukraine invasion'

Katie Price's ex has been arrested

Katie Price's ex-husband Kieran Hayler 'arrested on suspicion of child neglect and gun crime' as police swarm Sussex house
Israel Palestinians

Israeli military retaliates after rockets fired from Syria

Royals discussed stripping Harry of his duke title at the very highest levels

Prince Harry losing Duke of Sussex title 'discussed at highest level' as aides joked Meghan 'took him hostage'

People gather and lay flowers at the site where Alessandro Parini, an Italian tourist, was killed in a Palestinian attack, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 8, 2023

Six missiles fired within hours toward Israel in rare attack from Syria

Ben Ferencz

Ben Ferencz, last living prosecutor of Nazi war crimes, dies aged 103

Latest News

See more Latest News

Attack scene

Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel, military says

Ya Ya

Memphis Zoo bids farewell to panda ahead of return to China

Prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque

Israel beefs up security for Jerusalem religious ceremonies

Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims

Mother of fake Madeleine McCann 'mortified' over ‘fresh grief’ for Gerry and Kate

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Ukraine to restart exporting electricity again after months of Russian attacks ‘fail’

Prince George enjoyed a gripping afternoon of football alongside his dad

Prince George gripped as dad Prince William takes him to watch Aston Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-0
Kaja Kallas

Estonian leader’s party clinches new coalition government deal

Many cars were towed and social media clips showed dozens of cars with tickets at a beauty spot

Dozens of cars towed and others slapped with fines after ‘inconsiderate’ parking at Snowdonia beauty spots
Schoolgirls in Afghanistan

Afghan religious scholars criticise girls’ education ban

Ms Sturgeon said the last few days had been "quite traumatic"

Nicola Sturgeon says last few days have been 'obviously difficult' after her husband's arrest in SNP finance probe

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry was said to be 'infuriated' by Charles' comment

Prince Harry 'infuriated' by Charles saying he couldn't afford to pay for Meghan

Charles has invited hundreds of charity and community figures to his coronation

Delight as King Charles invites hundreds of charity workers to coronation

Kate is said to have found the walkabout with Harry and Meghan one of the hardest things she'd had to do

Kate found Windsor walkabout with Harry and Meghan after Queen's death 'one of the hardest things she ever had to do'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Mark Rowley is not the person to fix the Met's "toxic, racist culture"

Mark Rowley is 'not the person' to deal with the Met's 'toxic, racist culture', says former Superintendent
It's too soon to write of Sturgeon, says LBC's Scotland political editor

Seeing Sturgeon's home filled with cops felt like a work of fiction - but it's too soon to write her off
What is the meaning of Easter?

What is the true meaning of Easter? Whether you know the theology, it's no longer just a Christian holiday
Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'.
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit