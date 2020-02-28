British Diamond Princess cruise ship passenger dies from coronavirus

A British man who was on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. Picture: PA

A British man who had been on board the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship has died, becoming the first UK national to succumb to the disease.

The Foreign Office are investigating the death after the Japanese Health Ministry said a British national had died after contracting Covid-19 aboard the cruise liner.

It brings the total number of deaths on board the ship to six.

The Diamond Princess has been quarantined at Japan's Yokohama port and has seen more than 600 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Japanese authorities were heavily criticised for keeping passengers on board the ship. Doctors said the conditions allowed the infection to spread widely among passengers.

A spokesperson for Princess Cruises said: "All of us at Princess Cruises, including the crew of Diamond Princess, offer our sincere condolences to family members and friends for their loss. Our dedicated Care team are on hand to provide support."

In the UK, 19 people have been diagnosed with the illness but there have been no fatalities.

Health Minister Jo Churchill had previously said she was aware of a British man who had been on the ship who was "very poorly."

She told BBC Radio 4's World At One programme: "The Foreign Office are supporting the family of a British man who has been very poorly and was a passenger on board the Diamond Princess.

"I haven't had confirmation, because obviously I'm on the telephone to you, but I was aware there was a gentleman who was very, very poorly, and I'm sure like me your thoughts and sympathies go out to his family at this time."

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to hold an emergency Cobra meeting in Whitehall on Monday.

A Downing Street spokesman said the decision was made because of the sharp rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 across mainland Europe.

However, Labour accused the leader of being a "part-time prime minister" and said he should take immediate action in order to get the situation under control.

More to follow ...