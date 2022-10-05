British man was 'minutes away from dying' when he was rescued trying to climb Mont Blanc in a tracksuit on his birthday

5 October 2022, 15:49

Mont Blanc
Mont Blanc. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A British man was minutes away from dying when he was rescued after trying to climb Mont Blanc in a tracksuit on his birthday.

Aerospace engineer Feda Hussein was found by Italy’s Aosta Valley Mountain Rescue team on Sunday morning after attempting to climb Europe’s highest mountain without any proper equipment to celebrate turning 26-years-old.

He’s scaled the likes of Snowdon ‘a couple of times’ and dabbles in indoor climbing but has never done anything like this before on his own.

In an interview from his hospital bed with the MailOnline he insisted he was well prepared but admitted ‘maybe it wasn’t a good idea’.

READ MORE: Boy, 11, fighting for life in hospital after being hit by double-decker bus on way to school

READ MORE: Inside the Russian torture chambers with buckets full of pulled out teeth yanked out of victims

The search team was unable to find him on Saturday night because the weather was so bad, telling him on the phone to ‘stay put’ until the morning.

He said: “We stayed in touch for a few hours and then I remember calling and saying ‘don’t worry, I’m going to die in a minute’ and then I blacked out. The next thing I remember was waking up in hospital.”

The rescuers revealed they found him at 10,170ft by the alpine in only hiking boots and a tracksuit while being draped in a sheet inside a tent which only had basic tarpaulin.

At the time his body temperature was at 25C – the normal reading is 37C. They said he was just five minutes away from dying.

He told the MailOnline: “I did have the right gear, I had crampons, a harness and rope with me, it's just when they found me all my gear was covered with snow. It's all still up there, I'd taken my crampons off so I could get in my sleeping bag.”

The route is recommended between June and August when the weather is good and the mountain huts are open along the route.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss gave her first speech to the Conservative Party conference as party leader today

Read Liz Truss's conference speech in full

Liz Truss's tory conference speech was disrupted by Greenpeace protesters who accused the Government of breaking manifesto pledges

"Who voted for this?" Greenpeace protesters disrupt PM's conference speech as she tells security 'let's get them removed'
Jessica Lawson drowned on a school trip in 2015

Teachers facing jail after girl drowned on school trip in France ‘panicked’ when they noticed she was missing, court hears
Breaking
-

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn mega-fight at the o2 OFF after Benn fails drugs test

M People's Mike Pickering, left, told LBC's James O' Brien that the band did not know the song was going to be played, but if they had, they would have sent a cease and desist letter to the conference venue to prevent it being played.

'Soundtrack to lies': M People founder decries PM walking on stage to 'Moving on Up'

Norwood Road in London

Boy, 11, fighting for life in hospital after being hit by double-decker bus on way to school

Police made a chilling discovery inside a torture chamber in Ukraine

Inside the Russian torture chambers with buckets full of pulled out teeth yanked out of victims

Tomasz Oleszak and the scene of the investigation in Gateshead

Pictured: Schoolboy,14 stabbed to death in Gateshead named as boy, 14 and girl, 13, still quizzed in murder probe

Liz Truss was interrupted by Greenpeace activists

'I'll get us through the tempest': Truss brushes off Tory rebels as crucial speech interrupted by Greenpeace protesters

Ben van Beurden said at an energy summit that "probably ... government's need to tax people in this room" to pay for intervention to protect the poorest in society from high energy costs.

Shell boss calls on government to introduce windfall tax on energy companies to help poor

Parliament building in London

Civil servant accused Boris Johnson's minister of sexual harassment

Magnus Carlsen (l) and Hans Mok Niemann (r)

Chess grandmaster accused of using anal beads to beat world champion 'likely cheated' more than 100 times

Windsor Castle

Man accused of trying to harm late Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day in court today

Government ministers are likely to bring forward the decision on raising the pension age to before the end of this year to help reassure financial markets.

Ministers 'planning to raise the pension age to 68 by the mid-2030s' in blow to millions

Illustrations Burglary

Police promise to attend 'every home burglary' in England and Wales

The foreign secretary downplayed Tory infighting

'We aren't robots - we don't stifle debate in the Tory party': James Cleverly downplays Conservative infighting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Obama

Oprah Winfrey and David Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour

Sri Lankan people

Amnesty: Creditors should provide debt relief to Sri Lanka

The winners displayed on a big screen

Nobel Prize for chemistry goes to trio for work on molecule attachment

Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister calls general election for November 1

Marion Cotillard

Oscar winners cut off their hair in support of protesters in Iran

Rescued parrot and handler

Rescuers flock together to save 275 parrots stranded by hurricane

Activist in a mask

Iran summons UK envoy again over anti-crackdown complaints

Ethiopian military on parade

Ethiopia’s Tigray leader invited to peace talks in South Africa

Charles Fuller

A Soldier’s Play writer Charles Fuller dies aged 83

Someone searching for a missing relative

Another activist searching for disappeared child killed in Mexico

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Suella Braverman Rwanda policy

‘It’s moments like this that you realise how far we’ve fallen’: James O’Brien blasts Suella Braverman for ‘dream’ to deport migrants
'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?'

'Am I going to get a phone-in out of this? Reaction to that?': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' speech
Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Pickles

Tory Cabinet Ministers owe Liz Truss loyalty, claims Lord Eric Pickles

Trouble is spreading to Liz Truss' Cabinet, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: 'Discipline is breaking down' among Tories as trouble spreads to Cabinet

'I think Liz Truss is done for': James O'Brien reacts PM's refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation

James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' refusal to commit to raising benefits in line with inflation
What has happened to the Tory party

James O’Brien: ‘What has happened to the Conservative party?

Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

'It feels fatal': Andrew Marr gives a brutal update on the Tory Party conference

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left until next universal credit payment

Single father ‘struggling’ amid cost of living crisis with 14p left for next three weeks

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Nick Ferrari grills Liz Truss at the Conservative Party conference | Listen again

Andrew Marr asks what's the point in the new government

Andrew Marr: 'What's the point of this new government at all?'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London