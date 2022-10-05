Boy, 11, fighting for life in hospital after being hit by double-decker bus on way to school

5 October 2022, 13:40

Norwood Road in London
Norwood Road in London. Picture: Google Maps

By Fran Way

A boy is fighting for his life in hospital after being hit by a double-decker bus on his way to school.

The incident happened at around 8.13am on Tuesday morning in West Norwood.

The 11-year-old boy was flown to hospital by air ambulance and is in a ‘critical condition’.

Metropolitan police officers say the bus driver stopped at the scene and is now helping with the investigation.

READ MORE:Man accused of trying to harm late Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day in court today

READ MORE: Cabinet minister accused of sexually assaulting female aide as fresh allegation rocks Parliament

The boy’s next of kin have been informed and no arrests have been made.

Now, officers are appealing for information from witnesses and dash-cam footage from drivers who were in the area.

If you can help call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8285 1574 or call 101 quoting CAD1307/04OCT.

