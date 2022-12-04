British man shot and killed and his friend injured after masked gunmen open fire in St Lucia bar

A British man has been shot dead and his friend left injured after gunmen allegedly opened fire at a bar in St Lucia. Picture: Facebook / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A British man has been shot dead and his friend left injured after gunmen allegedly opened fire at a bar in St Lucia.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Estate manager Donnie McKinnon, who was a long-time resident and citizen of the island, was killed in the alleged attack in Soufriere yesterday afternoon.

His friend, Peter Jackson, a 72-year-old photographer from Accrington who is also a citizen, was injured.

A local source said the two men were on the balcony of Steve's Bar on Market Road when masked gunmen approached and fired shots, the Mail reported.

Mr McKinnon, from Scotland, was manager of the Soufriere Estate, a 2,000-acre former working plantation.

Read more: Rishi Sunak will deal with 'gangs on small boats' crossing the Channel, says Nadhim Zahawi

Read more: Prince Harry appears in adorable Christmas video for bereaved military children's charity

Mr McKinnon, from Scotland, was the manager of the Soufriere Estate, a 2,000-acre former working plantation. . Picture: Facebook

Mr Jackson was injured in the alleged attack and taken to hospital.

He has been living in St Lucia for over three decades, and is an established community activist and former director of the Soufriere Regional Development Foundation.

One person told St Lucia Times: "Everyone knew them. They were community people. This is sad."

St. Lucia, Soufriere. Picture: Alamy

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: "We are urgently seeking more information from the government in St Lucia about an incident which took place yesterday."

A spokesperson from the local council said: "The authorities are investigating a shooting incident which took place in Soufriere on Saturday afternoon which left one man dead and another nursing injuries at the hospital."

A police spokesperson said: "We are looking into this shooting which we were called to during the course of today.

"We are speaking to people who were been present and may have seen something.

"We will leave no stone unturned as we investigate this fully. We will be releasing a statement shortly."