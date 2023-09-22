'British' missile smashes into Russian Black Sea navy HQ in Crimea, sending plume of smoke billowing into the sky

The headquarters after the strike. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

The Russian navy's Black Sea headquarters has been hit by a missile that is said to have been supplied by the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Large clouds of smoke have been seen billowing from the harbour of the city of Sevastopol in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 and has held ever since.

Ukraine has not claimed responsibility for the strike. A Russian pro-war blogger said that the missiles were British.

Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev did not give any details, but said that emergency services had been sent to the site.

One member of the Russian military died during the strike, the Kremlin said. Russian anti-missile guns shot down five missiles earlier.

Razvozhayev told Sevastopol residents: "Another attack is possible. Please do not travel to the city centre. Don't leave buildings.

Read more: 'Evil cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'weaponising food, children and AI' in United Nations address

Read more: Former British paratrooper feared murdered in Ukraine as body found after another UK volunteer 'dies with hands tied'

/7. Some more additional footage from Sevastopol’s atack on the Russian Black Sea Fleet headquartershttps://t.co/fHVVYCllep pic.twitter.com/vhRih91MJU — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) September 22, 2023

"Everyone who is near the fleet headquarters - at the sound of the siren, proceed to shelters.

"Firefighters are on the scene extinguishing the fire."

Russian pro-war blogger said that the shells were "British Storm Shadow missiles" although this has not been confirmed.

The attack comes a day after Russian missiles and artillery pounded cities across Ukraine, killing at least five people as President Volodymyr Zelensky met US President Joe Biden and congressional leaders in Washington with an additional 24 billion-dollar (£19.6 billion) aid package being considered.

In the southern Kherson region, one man was killed by shells and another was injured another.

"Kherson has been restless since the morning," he said on Telegram.

The damaged HQ. Picture: Twitter

Russian shelling sparked fires in a residential building and a garage.

In Kharkiv, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said more than 14 settlements came under attack.

A house was damaged and a fire broke out in Vovchansk, in Chuguyiv district.

There were no casualties, the governor said.