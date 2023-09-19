'Evil cannot be trusted': Zelenskyy accuses Russia of 'weaponising food, children and AI' in United Nations address

19 September 2023, 20:21 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 20:26

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations today
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the United Nations today. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned Russia is "weaponising" everything from food and energy to abducted children in the war against his country.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Zelenskyy said "there are no real restrictions on weaponisation", despite a number of arms deals being in place across the world.

The Ukrainian president took to the world stage as he continues to seek support from countries across the world, including the UK, who today pledged tens of thousands more artillery shells.

Ukraine and its allies cast the country's cause as a battle for the rule of international law, and for the stability of global food, fuel and other supplies that have been rocked by the war.

The war has so far contributed to rising inflation across the globe and has caused serious hardships for poor countries.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

US President Joe Biden also spoke to the United Nations today, urging members to stand up to Vladimir Putin's Russia.

"We must stand up to this naked aggression today and deter other would-be aggressors tomorrow," Mr Biden told the assembly earlier on Tuesday in his own speech.

Read More: Ukraine’s genocide case against Russia ‘an abuse of process’, UN court told

Read More: Former British paratrooper feared murdered in Ukraine as body found after another UK volunteer 'dies with hands tied'

As he pledged support to Ukraine, there was a round of applause, and the UN cameras showed Mr Zelensky, sitting in Ukraine's seat in the General Assembly, clapping his hands.

Russia insists its war is justified, claiming that it is defending Russian speakers in Ukraine from a hostile government and Russian interests against Nato encroachment.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, after landing in New York on Monday, Mr Zelenskyy suggested that the UN needs to answer for allowing his country's invader a seat at the tables of power.

"For us, it's very important that all our words, all our messages, will be heard by our partners. And if in the United Nations still - it's a pity, but still - there is a place for Russian terrorists, the question is not to me. I think it's a question to all the members of the United Nations," Mr Zelenskyy said.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

People Rihnna

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky reveal second child is a boy named Riot Rose

UN General Assembly

Russia is weaponising food, energy and children in war on Ukraine, says Zelensky

The ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars is expected to be pushed back from 2030 to 2035

Sunak insists UK remains committed to net zero by 2050 as he considers 'watering down' key climate pledges

Older Deaths Texas

Man accused in deaths of 22 elderly women in Texas killed in prison by cellmate

UN Colombia

Colombian leader warns UN humanity is making itself extinct

Biden

Biden urges world leaders to stand up to Russia over Ukraine

Exclusive
Lord Winston warned of the 'corrosive' effect of strikes in the NHS

'Lives will be lost': Labour peer Lord Winston warns of 'unnecessary grief' caused by doctors' strikes

Another heatwave is on the way

Exact date UK to bask in 'wall-to-wall sunshine' as September temperature record 'could be broken'

CORRECTION UN General Assembly

Polish president likens Russian invasion of Ukraine to Nazi occupation

Montenegro Bus Crash

Briton killed as bus plunges into ravine in Montenegro

Israel Palestinians

Israel shuts down main crossing with Gaza after violence at border

Azerbaijan Armenia

‘Civilians killed’ as Azerbaijan fires on Armenian positions in Nagorno-Karabakh

Madeleine McCann suspect Christian Brueckner can be charged over sex offences in Portugal, German court rules

Child rape trial against Madeleine McCann prime suspect Christian Brueckner can go ahead, German court rules

The cost of housing migrants in hotels has hit £8m a day.

Home Office paying £8m a day on migrant hotels, accounts reveal - one day after Home Secretary said bill was £6m

Gillian Keegan

Some pupils 'prefer' portacabins over classrooms, says Education Secretary Gillian Keegan

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statue at Disneyland California. Image shot 2009. Exact date unknown.

Disney to invest nearly £50 billion in theme parks and cruises over 10 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elon Musk is thought to be considering making people pay to use Twitter

A flat fee to post on X? No thanks Elon

Canada India Sikh Slain

India expels top Canadian diplomat in row over alleged role in Sikh’s shooting

APTOPIX Russia US Journalist

Moscow court declines to hear appeal by jailed US journalist Evan Gershkovich

Missing Madeleine McCann

German court to hear sex offences case against Madeleine McCann suspect

Brook House detention centre was 'prison-like'

Migrants at 'prison-like' Brook House detention centre abused by guards, with inquiry calling for 'wholesale' change
Russell Brand denies allegations of assault

Russell Brand quits two businesses as his content is removed by BBC and Channel 4

Latin Grammy-Nominations

Edgar Barrera and Shakira lead Latin Grammy nominations

China has been invited to a British AI summit

UK invites China to AI safety summit despite parliamentary spying row

Cases of debanking have been linked to abusive treatment toward staff and not political beliefs, according to the FCA.

'No evidence' customers debanked over political views, says City watchdog

Michael Gove has announced that commissioners will be brought in to run Birmingham City Council

Commissioners to run Birmingham City Council’s finances, Michael Gove says

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The joint doctors strike on Wednesday is 'a moment in history', Andrew Marr said.

Andrew Marr: First ever joint doctors' strikes are an ‘immensely worrying’ moment in history that will cause ‘real harm’
Brook House

Sangita Myska links attitude of political leaders to 'toxic culture' revealed at immigration removal centre
James O'Brien appalled by proposal that doctors could be forced of picket lines

James O'Brien appalled by doctors set to be 'forced off picket lines'

Ben Kentish and Danny Blanchflower

'Incompetent clown': Economics Professor lambasts Liz Truss' Institute for Government speech
Nick Ferrari/Tulip Siddiq HS2

'Shrouded in secrecy': Labour's Shadow Economic Secretary insists they cannot commit to HS2 without knowing full costs
Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit