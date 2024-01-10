British mum-of-three, 26, dies days after having Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey despite her family's plea not to

10 January 2024, 08:53 | Updated: 10 January 2024, 08:56

The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery.
The mum-of-three died days after having BBL surgery. Picture: Facebook

By Jenny Medlicott

A British mum-of-three has died just days after undergoing a Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey.

Demi Agoglia, 26, from Salford, Greater Manchester is believed to have suffered multiple heart attacks caused by a fat embolism after she underwent a Brazilian bum-lift (BBL) last Thursday.

Doctors had told Ms Agoglia the surgery had been successful but the mum began experiencing chest pains just hours before she was due to fly home to the UK, according to The Sun.

A source told the outlet: “The doctors had told her the operation was a success and she was recovering for a few days as you're not allowed to fly home straight away.

"She had been due to fly home to her children on Monday. At 4.30am on Monday she woke up in a lot of pain so her partner rang a taxi.”

She was in the taxi with her partner on the way back to the clinic when she suffered a heart attack.

Ms Agoglia's partner, Bradley Jones, desperately performed CPR on her before she was later taken into intensive care.

She was pronounced dead on Monday.

Ms Agoglia died just days after the surgery.
Ms Agoglia died just days after the surgery. Picture: Facebook

Her brother Carl, 37, has said the family is “in shock” following the 26-year-old’s death.

He said: “It is tragic what happened. We are just in shock. She went to Istanbul to have it done.

"Her partner is still out there and his dad has just flown out there to be with him.”

BBLs which cost around £6,000 in the UK, are one of the most dangerous types of cosmetic surgery available.

The operation has an estimated death rate of one in every 15,000.

Carl also warned those considering the surgery against it.

He said: “If anyone is thinking of flying to Turkey for an operation I would say don't do it! Even her boyfriend didn't want her to do it.

"But she is 26 and has her own mind. Her mum didn't want her to go out either.

"I think there will be a coroner's report over there. Her partner needs a death certificate before she comes home.”

The mum-of-three had been to Turkey for cosmetic work in the past.
The mum-of-three had been to Turkey for cosmetic work in the past. Picture: Facebook

Ms Agoglia, who had a seven-month-old baby, had previously flown to Turkey for cosmetic work - including dental work and another surgery.

Ms Agoglia’s younger sister Georgina paid tribute to the mum-of-three on TikTok.

She wrote: “I lost my sister yesterday. I miss you so much Demi. Nothing feels real anymore. How can you be gone?

"Just wanna hear you shout alright Rkid nothing will ever be the same without you I love you Demi x."

BBLs typically involve taking fat from the hips, lower back, abdomen, thighs and other areas via liposuction before it is transferred into the glutes to increase the appearance of their size.

However, the operation presents risks if fat is accidentally injected into the bloodstream, as this can create potentially fatal blood clots.

The operation’s increase in popularity has seen a surge in the number of people travelling abroad to receive the surgery at a lower cost.

