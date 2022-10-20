Brit mum, 48, died after being struck by lightning on her ear during holiday in 'unusual and desperately sad' tragedy

20 October 2022, 07:13

The mother died after being hit by lightning on the beach in Croatia
The mother died after being hit by lightning on the beach in Croatia. Picture: Getty/Facebook

By Will Taylor

A freak lightning strike killed a British mother after hitting her on the ear during a family holiday to Croatia, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Daniella DiMambro went into cardiac arrest after being struck in August, suffering a fatal brain injury.

A bystander tried to give the mother-of-two CPR and she was taken to hospital before being sent to the UK, where she died.

A specialist said she would be unlikely to recover and she was placed on end-of-life care.

The 48-year-old physiotherapist was at the beach in Split when the tragedy happened.

Mairin Casey, the senior coroner for Nottinghamshire, said it was a "very unusual and desperately sad case".

"It seems to be so unusual, the appropriate conclusion is narrative. I find she was struck by lightning on August 20, 2022. This caused injuries which ultimately led to her death in the UK on October 7," Ms Casey said.

Read more: British mum struck by lightning in Croatia is in a coma and will be airlifted to UK

The 48-year-old mother was killed by lightning
The 48-year-old mother was killed by lightning. Picture: Facebook

"Her death was due to a lightning strike, leading to cardiac arrest and hypoxic ischemic brain injury."

Tributes on a JustGiving page set up in her memory for The Brain Charity, which has raised more than £300, said: "My thoughts are with the family after this tragic event. Dani was a wonderful, talented and vibrant woman."

Another tribute said: "My husband & I both saw Dani, she was a wonderful physio & always ready to make you laugh with stories. We are so sad to hear of her passing & send our condolences to all who knew & loved her."

A funeral is slated for October 28 in Nottingham. Mourners have been asked to donate to charities like The Salvation Army and Dementia UK instead of buying flowers.

National Geographic said about 2,000 people are killed by lightning around the world every year, with 90% of people struck surviving.

