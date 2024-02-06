British-owned cargo vessel attacked in Red Sea in suspected Houthi rebel assault

British-owned cargo vessel attacked in Red Sea in suspected Houthi rebel assault. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A British-owned cargo vessel has been attacked in Red Sea in what authorities suspect to be the latest assault by Houthi rebels.

The UK-owned cargo vessel was travelling through the Red Sea on Tuesday when the attack took place, with rebels thought to have used a drone to carry out the attack.

Maritime authorities have confirmed an incident took place aboard the UK cargo ship just after midnight.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) noted the ship was targeted west of Hodeida in Yemen, with no group yet claiming responsibility for the incident.

Despite this, Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen are thought to have been responsible, suspicions which have been backed up by Associated Press.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Picture: Alamy

It's but the latest retaliative move following widespread unrest in the region.

The UK and US launch joint attacks on Houthi rebels in Yemen for second time on Monday, American officials confirmed.

It follows comments from Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on Monday, who told the Commons the UK wouldn't hesitate in responding to aggression once again “in self-defence” following further attacks in the region.

The UKMTO has since said the ship’s master was "aware of a small craft on his Port side" before coming under fire from a projectile launched from the vessel.

No one aboard the cargo ship is believed to have been injured during the attack.

The UKMTO has since said the ship’s master was "aware of a small craft on his Port side" before coming under fire from a projectile launched from the vessel. Picture: Alamy

The vessel is believed to have sustained damage to the windows of the bridge.

Rebels similarly attacked a US cargo vessel off Yemen on January 17.

It comes after the Houthi rebels vowed to continue attacking US and UK vessels in the Middle East following the UK backed US air strikes.

The White House confirmed that Rishi Sunak has spoken with US President Joe Biden about the ongoing attacks against naval vessels in the Red Sea.