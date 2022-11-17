'A lost decade': Brits suffer 'biggest drop in disposable income since records began' as millions face tax hikes

17 November 2022, 15:26 | Updated: 17 November 2022, 15:41

British people will suffer the biggest drop in living standards since records began after the Autumn Statement
British people will suffer the biggest drop in disposable income since records began after the Autumn Statement. Picture: Social media/Getty

By Kit Heren

British people will suffer the biggest drop in disposable income since the 1950s, when records began, according to an independent analysis of Jeremy Hunt's autumn statement on Thursday.

British people's incomes will fall by 7.1% from 2021-22 to 2022-23 on average, which means incomes will be where they were in 2013, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility, which also said the UK was now in recession.

Real household disposable incomes per person will tumble by 4.3% in 2022-23, the OBR said.

That will be the steepest drop since official records began in 1956-57.

Compounding the pain, that will be followed the very next year by the second largest fall, at 2.8%.

It will be only the third time since 1956-57 that disposable incomes fall two years in a row. The last time was after the financial crisis of 2008.

Paul Johnson of the Institute for Fiscal Studies called the figures "Simply staggering."

"Real Household Disposable Income per person to fall more than 7% over next two years," he said on Twitter.

"Biggest fall on record. Taking incomes down to 2013 levels.:

The drop would have been even sharper if it were not for the government's interventions, including the winter energy price guarantee.

The OBR's comments come in response to Mr Hunt announcing a series of ‘eye-watering’ tax rises and cuts to public spending today in an Autumn statement aimed at plugging the multi-billion pound hole in Britain’s finances.

Spending cuts include:

  • Income tax thresholds frozen and top earners pay more
  • Windfall tax on energy firms rises to 35%
  • Less help on energy bills from next April
  • Living wage to rise to £10.42 per hour
  • Pensions to rise by 10.1% from April
  • Electric cars to be taxed

But there will be extra money for schools, social care and the NHS. The national living wage for the over-23s will also increase by nearly 10%.

Jeremy Hunt said: “We deliver a plan to tackle the cost of living crisis and rebuild our economy.

“Our priorities are stability, growth and public services.”

He said the financial crisis was an “international one and pledged to respond with “British values.”

“Global factors are the primary cause” of soaring inflation, he added. He said inflation was higher in Germany, the Netherlands and Italy and interest rates were rising faster in other countries.

Follow the latest LIVE on Global player

Live updates: Hunt unveils a brutal package of tax rises and spending cuts

He said the world needs to be confident that Britain is able to pay its debts, saying “the United Kingdom will always pay its way.”

He unveiled a package plugging a £55bn black hole in the economy. The Office for Budget responsibility said the UK is now officially in a recession, predicting the economy will shrink by 1.4% next year.

The key measures announced today are:

  • Millions more people will pay more tax. The personal allowance threshold will be frozen until 2028 - keeping tax bands the same while pay goes up - and more people will move into higher tax brackets
  • More people to pay top rate of income tax. Threshold reduced from £150,000 to £125,140
  • Energy firms targeted with expanded windfall tax of 35% up from 25%

In other measures, he announced electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025 to make the system "fairer”. He said he will scale back support for energy bills from April 2023, and unveiled an increase in the national living wage from the current level of £9.50 for over 23s.

He also announced an increase in budget for schools and the NHS, saying in 2023 and 2024 the government will invest an extra £2.3bn in schools.

He said there would be a public spending squeeze on all sectors except health - saying the NHS budget will be increased in each of the next two years by £3.3bn.

Mr Hunt said he was delivering a "balanced path to stability" which involves "taking difficult decisions".

The windfall tax on energy firms is expected to raise £14bn alone. The tax on oil and gas firms will increase and will be extended until March 2028 from December 2025.

"I have no objection to windfall taxes if they are genuinely about windfall profits caused by unexpected increases in energy prices," the Chancellor said.

"But any such tax should be temporary, not deter investment and recognise the cyclical nature of many energy businesses. Taking account of this, I have decided that from January 1st until March 2028 we will increase the Energy Profits Levy from 25% to 35%."

On a windfall tax on electricity generators, he said: "The structure of our energy market also creates windfall profits for low-carbon electricity generation so, from January 1st, we have also decided to introduce a new, temporary 45% levy on electricity generators. Together these taxes raise £14bn next year."

He told MPs: "Anyone who says there are easy answers is not being straight with the British people: some argue for spending cuts, but that would not be compatible with high-quality public services.

"Others say savings should be found by increasing taxes but Conservatives know that high tax economies damage enterprise and erode freedom.

"We want low taxes and sound money. But sound money has to come first because inflation eats away at the pound in people's pockets even more insidiously than taxes.

"So, with just under half of the £55 billion consolidation coming from tax, and just over half from spending, this is a balanced plan for stability."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Heron Tower and 100 Bishopsgate in the City of London

Heron Tower goes into 'lockdown' after reports of person 'falling from height'

Aimee Jones

Married paedophile mum jailed and banned from teaching for life after groping teenage student

Russia Ukraine War

Russia launches new Ukraine barrage as grain deal extended

Maurice Snelling was jailed after selling mince pies at a shooting club

Pensioner, 72, suffers heart attack in prison just days after being jailed for selling mince pies in lockdown

Netherlands Ukraine Plane MH17 Verdict

Dutch court convicts three over downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17

The UK's Autumn Statement

The winners and losers of today's autumn budget announced by Jeremy Hunt

Tom Tugendhat leaving Westminster magistrates court today

Security Minister Tom Tugendhat banned for six months for using mobile phone while driving

Alaa Abd el-Fattah

Jailed British-Egyptian activist ‘has deteriorated severely’ since hunger strike

Martin Lewis has welcomed parts of Jeremy Hunt's budget

Martin Lewis hails state pension rise of 10.1 per cent as Chancellor promises 'compassion' in his budget

Jordan River

Israel and Jordan agree to team up to save Jordan River

Breaking
Judges give their ruling in the trial of four men for shooting down MH17

Flight MH17 was shot down by Russian-made missile, Dutch court confirms in long-awaited ruling

Kenya Building Collapse

Two killed in second deadly Kenya building collapse in three days

Grain

UN confirms extension of deal to ensure Ukraine’s Black Sea grain exports

Myanmar Prisoners Release

Myanmar releases former British envoy in broad prisoner amnesty

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'

National living wage and state pension set for 'largest ever increases' as Chancellor vows 'we are on your side'

Electric cars will no longer be tax exempt

Electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from vehicle excise duty from April 2025, the Chancellor announces

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Chancellor announced tax rises that will hit millions as he plugged a £55bn gap in the UK's finances

Millions of people to pay more tax as Chancellor confirms string of brutal hikes but benefits and pensions increased
Qatar WCup Soccer

World Cup chiefs apologise to TV crew after staff threaten to break camera

Poland Russia Ukraine War

No indication that missile strike was intentional attack, says Polish president

Qatar WCup Soccer

World Cup organisers defend Qatar residents as ‘authentic fans’

COP27 Brazil Climate Engagement

Brazilian president-elect pledges ‘big fight against deforestation’

Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Michigan, after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall

Council race in US town settled by two pieces of paper

Brendan Fraser

Brendan Fraser says he will not participate in Golden Globes

Christmas Parade SUV

Man who killed six in Christmas parade gets life with no release

Kenya Building Collapse

Three killed as building collapses in Kenya’s capital

Ukraine soldier

Russian missiles hit Ukraine’s Odesa region and city of Dnipro

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sadiq Khan reveals the inspirations behind his Clear the Air podcast

Sadiq Khan: The people who are giving us hope amid the climate crisis

James O'Brien 17/11/22

'When you stand for nothing, you fall for everything': James O'Brien sums up Tory cabinet

‘Absolutely crackers’: James O’Brien's instant reaction to the Autumn Statement

James O’Brien's instant reaction to Autumn Statement

Nick Ferrari on govt. spending

Nick Ferrari stunned as damning report reveals Government wasted £14bn

James O’Brien delivers a 'masterpiece' analogy from one of his listeners explaining right-wing British politics

James O’Brien delivers 'masterpiece' analogy on right-wing politics

Caller says he has no cash left

With tax rises anticipated in the Autumn Statement, this caller says he has 'no more spare cash'
Gina Davidson asks where is the government's integrity in having arm's deals with Qatar

Gina Davidson: Where is the government's integrity in arms deals to Qatar?

Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream

Tearful caller ‘angry’ at £14bn wasted by government on failed scheme, luxury getaways and vegan ice cream
Andrew Marr asks how Britain can help the protesters in Iran

Andrew Marr: What more can Britain do to help the brave protesters in Iran while they face death penalty?
Swarbrick 16/11/22

'The economy would be in better shape had Brexit not happened': Ex-Bank of England economist Michael Saunders

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit