Breaking News

'Two British sisters' killed in West Bank shooting as mother seriously injured amid worsening violence

7 April 2023, 17:16 | Updated: 7 April 2023, 18:08

The shooting happened near the Israeli settlement of Hamra
The shooting happened near the Israeli settlement of Hamra. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Two women who were killed in a shooting in the West Bank amid increasing violence were British sisters.

Their mother was also seriously injured when their car was attacked near a settlement 30 miles north of Jerusalem, Sky News said. She is thought to be in a critical condition.

Reports say one sister was aged 15, and the other was in her 20s. Israeli medics had previously reported two women in their 20s were killed and a 45-year-old was seriously injured.

Sky News said a British official had disclosed the sisters were British nationals.

They were killed on Friday. Their father was said to have been in another car during the attack.

Violence has flared up in Israel and Palestine after rocket attacks blamed on Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, and a police raid on the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel has also hit targets in Lebanon, where rockets had also been fired from, in a serious escalation of tensions in the region.

Experts believe the unrest at the border with Israel and Lebanon is the worst since the war against Hezbollah - a militant group within Lebanon - in 2006.

Israel says its airstrikes only hit militant groups in Lebanon.

It is reported that the two women came under fire while in the car, which was rammed. Israeli authorities blamed a Palestinian for the attack.

The white car appeared to have been heavily damaged from the attack, with police seen standing around the vehicle which was on the side of the road close to Hamra.

A red car was also pictured nearby, damaged on its left hand side.

The women were pulled from the car unconscious before they died.

Israel's military said it is searching for who was responsible and roadblocks were set up in the area.

Hamra is an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, the partially self-governing area of Palestine.

Settlements there are considered illegal under international law.

No group has taken responsibility for the killings, but a Hamas spokesman said the attack was retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Grain

Russia warns West to remove obstacles to grain exports

Germany Good Friday

In Pictures: Christians mark Good Friday with sombre ceremonies

Lebanon Israel

Two killed in ‘Palestinian attack’ after Israel targets Lebanon with air strikes

Evan Gershkovich

Russia ‘formally charges Wall Street Journal reporter with espionage’

The Pope in the Vatican

Pope Francis to miss Good Friday procession because of cold weather in Rome

Breaking
Paul Cattermole has died aged 46

S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies aged 46 just weeks after reunion tour unveiled as bandmates 'devastated'

Julia Wendell's mother has reportedly been left 'mortified' by her daughter's claims

Mum of woman who said she was Madeleine McCann left 'beside herself' and 'mortified' by daughter's claims

GM Cruise-Recall

GM Cruise recalls 300 self-driving taxis after crash involving bus

Some 17 million journeys are expected to take place across Easter weekend

'Absolute carnage': Rail passengers furious as thousands cram into stations on 'Bad Friday' - as Dover delays worsen

Northern California Shooting

Suspect shoots two hostages in California park after wounding police officer

Police at the scene at Nicola Sturgeon's home today

SNP auditors quit amid police investigation into Nicola Sturgeon's husband over party finances

Prince Harry and Meghan are yet to confirm their Coronation plans

Harry and Meghan 'on the brink of confirming' plans for King's Coronation - but 'want questions answering first'

The victim has been named locally as 'Tiffany'

Pictured: Girl, 14, died in fire at block of flats in east London with boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder

Silvio Berlusconi

Silvio Berlusconi says he will ‘make it once again’ after leukaemia diagnosis

One of the world's loneliest homes is buried in the Scottish highlands (L)

World's loneliest homes: Five of the most isolated houses including tiny cottage buried in Scottish Highlands

Israel Palestinians

Why is Jerusalem such a focus of tension in the Middle East?

Latest News

See more Latest News

Gender identity signage (Victoria Jones/PA)

Republicans in US state approve plan to end gender-affirming care for children

File picture of Israeli soldiers in the West Bank (Majdi Mohammed/AP)

Two women killed in West Bank attack blamed on Palestinian assailant

April could see highs of 25C, according to a new forecast

Easter Sunday could be warmest day of year so far - with 25C 'mini-heatwave' on the way later this month
Marcia Grant.

Boy, 12, charged with murder after death of 60-year-old woman who was hit by car in Sheffield
Brits have been warned about Easter getaway chaos

'Bad Friday' sees Brits brace for travel chaos as holidaymakers face more Dover delays and gridlocked motorways
Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of thinking child sex abusers shouldn't go to prison

'It's a skit!': Senior Labour MP defends advert claiming Rishi Sunak does not believe child sex abusers should be jailed
Police were called to the block of flats on Tollgate Road, Newham, at 5.28pm after calls were made to emergency services.

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies in east London flat blaze

Marcia Grant

Pictured: Woman who died after being hit by car in Sheffield named - as tributes pour in for 'loving' foster mum
Terror attacks are believed to be planned for Easter Monday, the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreeement

'Strong intelligence' terror attacks planned against Northern Ireland police officers on Easter Monday
Lebanon Israel

Israel strikes Lebanon and continues to target Gaza Strip

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The King said he takes the study "profoundly seriously" and wants to deepen his own understanding of the slave trade.

King welcomes review into monarchy’s links to slave-trade, as he says ‘time has come’

Palace staff still don't know if Harry and Meghan will attend the coronation

Royal staff 'none the wiser' over whether Harry and Meghan will attend coronation - and RSVP date has passed
The date of the state visit has not been confirmed

Joe Biden to make UK state visit after 'friendly' chat with King Charles - but only First Lady will attend Coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Political journalist Micheal Crick brands Labour poster as 'hypocrisy in the extreme.'

'Hypocrisy in the extreme': Political journalist brands Labour's twitter graphic 'absolutely disgraceful'.
Andrew Castle

Trans woman can't understand why women are 'offended' by Nike's new advert

Iain Dale and President of Royal College of GPs

'Deprivation is the real divide' says President of Royal College of GPs

Aida H Dee talks with Tom Swarbrick

'We should do it more!': Children's author explains why drag queens help with representation in schools.
Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

Who would join the 'rancid' police force now, asks James O'Brien

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants

'It's like a floating hotel': Ex-prisoner had no problems being on ship set to house migrants
Prison officer says there's 'no incentive' to work in the 'dangerous' job

'I'd make more in Tesco or Lidl': Prison officer claims there's 'no incentive' to remain in 'dangerous' job
Shelagh Fogarty and trans activist Helen Belcher

Trans activist slams Kemi Badenoch for launching a campaign that 'excludes trans people'

Changes to equality act put trans people "in danger"

'It’s recycled homophobia': Caller criticises Kemi Badenoch’s proposed changes to the Equality Act
School pupil unable to discuss political views in school

‘I’m scared to be speaking about my normal right-wing views’ in school year 11 student tells LBC

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit