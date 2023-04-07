Breaking News

'Two British sisters' killed in West Bank shooting as mother seriously injured amid worsening violence

The shooting happened near the Israeli settlement of Hamra. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Two women who were killed in a shooting in the West Bank amid increasing violence were British sisters.

Their mother was also seriously injured when their car was attacked near a settlement 30 miles north of Jerusalem, Sky News said. She is thought to be in a critical condition.

Reports say one sister was aged 15, and the other was in her 20s. Israeli medics had previously reported two women in their 20s were killed and a 45-year-old was seriously injured.

Sky News said a British official had disclosed the sisters were British nationals.

They were killed on Friday. Their father was said to have been in another car during the attack.

Violence has flared up in Israel and Palestine after rocket attacks blamed on Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza, and a police raid on the sacred Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel has also hit targets in Lebanon, where rockets had also been fired from, in a serious escalation of tensions in the region.

Experts believe the unrest at the border with Israel and Lebanon is the worst since the war against Hezbollah - a militant group within Lebanon - in 2006.

Israel says its airstrikes only hit militant groups in Lebanon.

It is reported that the two women came under fire while in the car, which was rammed. Israeli authorities blamed a Palestinian for the attack.

The white car appeared to have been heavily damaged from the attack, with police seen standing around the vehicle which was on the side of the road close to Hamra.

A red car was also pictured nearby, damaged on its left hand side.

The women were pulled from the car unconscious before they died.

Israel's military said it is searching for who was responsible and roadblocks were set up in the area.

Hamra is an Israeli settlement in the West Bank, the partially self-governing area of Palestine.

Settlements there are considered illegal under international law.

No group has taken responsibility for the killings, but a Hamas spokesman said the attack was retaliation for the crimes committed by Israel in the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the West Bank".