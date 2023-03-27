Netanyahu to halt controversial judicial reforms after plans spark furious backlash and days of protests in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu is halting his hated legal reforms. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Israel's embattled Benjamin Netanyahu is on the brink of pausing controversial judicial reforms that sparked massive protests.

The prime minister has bowed to pressure from protesters despite some hard-right politicians in his governing coalition urging him not to give in.

He had hoped to drive through changes that would give politicians more control over judges and overrule decisions by the country's supreme court by a simple majority vote in Parliament.

But tens of thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to oppose it, condemning the reforms as anti-democratic.

Israel has been engulfed in protests. Picture: Alamy

Israelis are protesting the judicial reforms. Picture: Alamy

Israel's Kan News reported that Mr Netanyahu had told his coalition partners he will halt the changes.

But that could anger those parties. The reforms have been driven by hard-right politicians who believe the court system is stacked against some Jewish minority groups and settlers who illegally build in the West Bank.

Some protesters broke down barriers near Mr Netanyahu's home after he sacked his defence minister for speaking out against the reforms.

Israelis are angry at attempts to give politicians more control over the judicial system. Picture: Alamy

Mr Netanyahu is backing down on controversial legal reforms. Picture: Alamy

That came after reservists in Israel's military reportedly floated the idea of civil disobedience, saying they did not want to serve in a military that serves a dictatorship.

Flights from Ben Gurion airport were scrapped after a strike was called, with Israel's biggest trade union entering the fray this week and calling a general strike.

Israel's ceremonial president Isaac Herzog said: "The entire nation is rapt with deep worry. Our security, economy, society — all are under threat. Wake up now!"

But Mr Netanyahu's hardline national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir said: "We must not stop the judiciary reform and must not surrender to anarchy."

Political watchers will see if parking the reforms damages Mr Netanyahu's government. He is back in power after an anti-Netanyahu coalition lost the election, with his Likud party forming a coalition with hard right and religious groups.

There have been questions over whether Mr Netanyahu would benefit from judicial changes, given his own legal problems related to accusations of corruption. He denies claims made against him.