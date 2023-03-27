Minister says Kwasi Kwarteng's views aren't worth £10,000 as he brands MPs' fake interview sting 'unedifying spectacle'

27 March 2023, 08:50 | Updated: 27 March 2023, 09:00

Chris Philp said the sting was 'a pretty unedifying spectacle'
Chris Philp said the sting was 'a pretty unedifying spectacle'. Picture: LBC/Led By Donkeys

By Kit Heren

A former Treasury deputy of Kwasi Kwarteng has told LBC that he wouldn't pay the ex-Chancellor £10,000 for his views, after Mr Kwarteng was caught up in a fake interview sting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Philp, who was chief secretary to the Treasury while Mr Kwarteng held the government purse strings, told Nick Ferrari on Monday: "I don't think I'd be coughing up 10,000 pounds for the pleasure of his views."

Both Mr Kwarteng and former Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the fake company - Led By Donkeys - that they charged five-figure sums for advice, it emerged over the weekend.

Meanwhile senior backbench Tory Sir Graham Brady asked the same 'company' for £60,000 per year for some meetings. There is no accusation of wrongdoing from the MPs.

But Mr Philp, now crime and policing secretary, said on Monday: "I thought it was a pretty unedifying spectacle to be perfectly honest.

"I mean, Parliament sets these rules... there are rules around transparency. So had those interviews or those offers or whatever you want to call it been genuine, it would've all have been publicly disclosed for the media and the public to look at. So I think that's important.

"I think secondly, Parliament has recently tightened up the rules basically prohibiting, paid lobbying, which is important as well. Beyond that, I think you have to look at a number of different situations.

"There are some MPs like Maria Caulfield, who was a nurse before becoming an MP, who does shift work as a nurse. Other people do work on family businesses or on a family farm - that kind of thing. So there are quite a few shades of grey here.

"But I found those videos, I must be honest, a pretty unedifying spectacle."

Led By Donkeys, the group that created the fake company that staged the interviews, is an anti-Brexit group that is frequently critical of the government.

When the "interviewer" asked Mr Hancock if he had a daily rate during a video call, Mr Hancock said: "I do, yes. It is 10,000 sterling."

Meanwhile Mr Kwarteng, when asked the same question, replied: "I would say as an MP, obviously I don't need to earn a king's ransom.

"But I wouldn't do anything less than for about 10,000 dollars a month."

When he was told by the fake company that they would consider offering him up to £12,000 a day, Mr Kwarteng said: "OK yes, we're not a million miles off. We can work with the number."

Sir Graham Brady
Sir Graham Brady. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile Led By Donkeys also released footage of senior Tory Sir Graham Brady asking for £60,000 a year in an interview for the same fake company.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee tells the 'interviewer' that he would be interested in working them for the five-figure sum.

He is told this would involve a number of board meetings a year as well as various one-off meetings.

He tells them he would usually be available for meetings, unless he was needed in extreme circumstances, like a vote of confidence in the Government.

"But in the normal course of events, yes, I would be able to plan those things and make sure that I could be free to attend," he tells the investigative reporter posing as an employee of Hanseong Consulting.

He tells her: "I don't know about a daily rate. I suppose seeing your approach and the kind of expectations you have I was thinking something like £60,000. As an annual rate."

Mr Brady, who already has five jobs outside his duties as an MP, said he "made it clear" that he would have to be "completely transparent," adding that he had received "a number of approaches regarding future opportunities" because he is stepping down as an MP.

Labour slammed the Conservative MPs, accusing them of using "their taxpayer-funded offices to line their own pockets" and called the behaviour "shameful".

Read more: Former government ministers agreed to advise fake company for £10,000

Read more: Suella Braverman accused of being 'sock puppet' for Tory right and fuelling rebellion against her own migrant plan

Emily Thornberry told LBC on Monday that Mr Kwarteng and Mr Hancock's behaviour "affects all of our standards and it undermines our very democracy."

She added: "People have to have confidence that members of Parliament's primary focus is on their job, which is being a member of Parliament".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prince Harry arriving in court

Prince Harry arrives at High Court as phone-tapping and privacy case begins

Sugarloaf Mountain Protest

Residents protest over zipline on Rio’s Sugarloaf Mountain

Benjamin Netanyahu is halting his hated legal reforms

Netanyahu to halt controversial judicial reforms after plans spark furious backlash and days of protests in Israel

Power station is demolished

Australian government policy aims to make big polluters reduce emissions

Barclays announced 14 more bank closures

Barclays to close over a dozen more bank branches this year - check if yours is affected

Afro wigs cannot be worn at ABBA Voyage, organisers have told ticket-holders

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A ban after midnight: Fans barred from wearing 70s 'Afro wigs' at ABBA Voyage

Empty platforms in Munich

Strike over pay paralyses rail and air travel in Germany

Gwyneth Paltrow during her trial in Park City, Utah

Man suing Gwyneth Paltrow to give evidence in Utah ski crash trial

Israelis opposed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s judicial overhaul plan block a highway during a protest moments after the Israeli leader fired his defence minister, in Tel Aviv, Israel

Opposition to Netanyahu plan mounts as unions launch strike in Israel

Sir Graham Brady's job interview with a fake South Korean firm was posted online

Senior Tory Sir Graham Brady asks fake Korean firm for £60k a year in bid to pick up sixth job

Jeremy Renner walks on the anti-gravity treadmill

Jeremy Renner walks on anti-gravity treadmill as he recovers from breaking more than 30 bones in snowplow accident

High-value watch thefts have risen in number

'Rolex ripper' robbery gangs stalk celebrities online before 'stealing watches to order'

Suella Braverman has been accused of being a 'sock puppet' for the Tory right

Suella Braverman accused of being 'sock puppet' for Tory right and fuelling rebellion against her own migrant plan

Two tigers who escaped from a safari park have since been returned

Two tigers escaped from safari park after tornado tore open their enclosures, as locals told not to go outside

The attack took place in Ackers Lane

Girl rushed to hospital after being mauled by pack of dangerous dogs in Manchester

The search for Madeleine McCann is set to get a funding boost

Madeleine McCann cops set to get £300,000 funding boost but 'eyebrows raised' in time of 'squeezed budgets'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site in West Reading, Pennyslvania (Ben Hasty /Reading Eagle via AP)

Seven bodies recovered from chocolate factory explosion

Emergency personnel work at the site of a fatal explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pennsylvania

Fifth body found after Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion

South Korean army soldiers watch the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju, South Korea, on Friday, March 24, 2023.

North Korea launches two more missile tests as tensions rise

Braverman is pictured in Rwanda last week

Suella Braverman to harden migrants bill by 'ignoring European judges' as government lawyers 'oppose plan'
Israel Politics

Thousands of Israelis protest after Netanyahu fires defence minister

Poole's is the largest natural harbour in Europe

'Don't go in the water,' public warned, after major oil spill in Dorset, with clean-up underway
Richard Hughes made the comments to Laura Kuenssberg

Brexit as bad for economy as Covid and war in Ukraine, head of government's watchdog says

Israel US

Netanyahu fires defence minister over call for judicial overhaul to be halted

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Ant-Man actor Jonathan Majors arrested on suspicion of assault in New York

Young people are searched by Met Police officers (stock image)

Children as young as eight strip-searched by police, report into 'deeply concerning' practices finds

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister Chris Philp on new measures to crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

'Tough on graffiti but not child rape?': Nick Ferrari challenges Policing Minister

Andrew Castle, Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng

Andrew Castle: ‘Shouldn’t Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng be looking after their constituents?’
Sangita Myska and Home Office

‘The UK has two different ways of treating refugees,’ argues caller

Former headteacher calls for Ofsted to be "reformed"

Former headteacher forced to leave father's deathbed for Ofsted inspection

James O'Brien on French Protests.

'It looks not unlike a war zone': James O'Brien ponders why French protests are so violent

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty

The Tories have 'debased' the UK's parliamentary democracy with their lies, says Shelagh Fogarty
Nick Ferrari speaking with Eddie Izzard on Boris Johnson

Eddie Izzard offers Nick Ferrari his opinion on Johnson and Trump: 'the tweedle dum and tweedle dee' of politics
Gina Davidson looks back on Nicola Sturgeon's time in office

It's the end of an era with Nicola Sturgeon's departure - her time in office was historic

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'

James O'Brien highlights 'uncanny' similarities between Johnson's Partygate defence and 'The Narcissist's Prayer'
'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

'They were nasty, vile villains': Roger Cook says worst of Brink's-Mat robbery isn't shown in Gold series

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit