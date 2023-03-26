Major incident declared as 200 oil barrels spill into Dorset harbour

Roads surrounding Poole Harbour, Dorset have been closed. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

A major incident was declared as 200 barrels of oil and reservoir fluid spilled into Poole Harbour in Dorset.

Members of the public have been told not to swim in the water and surrounding roads have been closed.

It's thought the spill took place from a Perenco onshore oil field at nearby Wytch Farm.

Perenco said a "full investigation" would be carried out into what had happened.

Each barrel contains around 160 litres of oil.

The harbour is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSI) due to its large bird population.

Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) warned anyone who has come into contact with the spill to wash immediately.

Pipeline owner Perenco (rig pictured) said a full investigation will take place. Picture: Alamy

PHC said: "It is estimated that approximately 200 barrels of reservoir fluid has been released into the water column in Poole Harbour.

"Anyone who has come into contact with the spill should wash immediately with soap and water. If eyes have come into contact with the spill, they should be rinsed with water."

Wytch Farm pipeline manager Franck Dy insisted the spill is under control.

He said: "Any spill is an extremely serious matter and a full investigation will be launched to ascertain what happened in Poole Harbour.

"It is important to stress that the situation is under control, with the discharge of fluids having been stopped and the spill is being contained."

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole council leader Philip Broadhead confirmed that a major incident had been declared this evening.

He added in a Twitter statement: "All partner agencies are working closely together to ensure all measures needed are being enacted."

Poole's is the largest natural harbour in Europe.