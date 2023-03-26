Headteacher sacked for showing kids pictures of Michelangelo's naked David is invited to Italy

Hope Carrasquilla was forced to leave Tallahassee Classical School. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The mayor of Florence has invited an American headteacher sacked for showing students pictures of Michelangelo's nude masterpiece David.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hope Carrasquilla left Florida's Tallahassee Classical School last week after being given an ultimatum by the school's governors.

Parents of year five children were reportedly furious that images of Michelangelo's iconic sculpture and his Sistine Chapel fresco The Creation of Adam were shown to children during an art class.

One parent accused Ms Carrasquilla of showing students "pornographic" material.

The statue of David stands at the Galleria dell'Academia, Florence. Picture: Alamy

The sacked teacher told local newspaper the Tallahassee Democrat: “It saddens me that my time here had to end this way."

Florence mayor Dario Nardella said the school's decision was "simply ridiculous" - and has now invited Ms Carrasquilla to the city.

He told The Times: “Art is civilisation and those who teach it deserve respect."

Michelangelo's fresco The Creation of Adam was also shown to students. Picture: Alamy

Tallahassee Classical School is affiliated with conservative Christian college Hillsdale in Michigan.

It vows to "train the minds and improve the hearts of young people through a content-rich classical education in the liberal arts and sciences".

The state charter school also promises "instruction in the principles of moral character and civic virtue”.