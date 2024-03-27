British skier dies after swerving to avoid a group of people and crashing into a tree in French resort

A British man died after hitting a tree while skiing in Avoriaz, France. Picture: alamy

By StephenRigley

A British skier died after crashing into a tree while dodging a group of people at a French resort.

The mountain rescue team was alerted to the accident at 3pm yesterday local time amid reports that a skier had left the piste and hit a tree at high speed after swerving to avoid a group of fellow skiers.

The as yet unidentified victim, 68, was found unresponsive by rescuers and despite their best efforts could not be resuscitated.

The man died during a ski trip in France. Picture: alamy

Avoriaz is one of 13 ski resorts located within the Portes du Soleil region, a top skiing destination for alpine enthusiasts the world over that covers parts of the French and Swiss Alps.

It comes one month after another British skier plummeted to his death amid an ill-fated attempt to descend the notoriously difficult 'Swiss Wall' route in the Portes du Soleil area, close to Avoriaz.

The 47-year-old skier, who lost control and tumbled down the side of the mountain, was pronounced dead at the scene on February 7.

A week earlier, a 30-year-old British skier died at the Serre Chevalier resort in the La Salle-les-Alpes sector after suffering a 'heavy fall'.