UK's Sudan evacuation flights come to an end with over 2,000 people airlifted to safety as fighting rages on

2 May 2023, 06:24

The UK's evacuation mission in war-torn Sudan has come to an end with 2,197 brought to safety, making it the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis, the Foreign Office has said.
The UK's evacuation mission in war-torn Sudan has come to an end with 2,197 brought to safety, making it the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis, the Foreign Office has said. Picture: Getty
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

The UK has ended its evacuation mission in war-torn Sudan with 2,197 people brought to safety, making it the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis, the Foreign Office has said.

The UK carried out its final airlifts on Monday with two flights from Port Sudan, on eastern coast of the country, as the fight for control of the capital Khartoum by rival factions raged on.

Attention now turns to diplomatic and humanitarian efforts, the department said, as civilian casualties continue to rise.

The scramble to fly Brits to safety came amid fierce fighting between the Sudanese army and rival paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

But though British diplomats were quickly pulled out the country in a special military operation a week later the violence erupted on April 15, the UK government was criticised for not getting British nationals to safety as well.

Read more: New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight

Read more: Father-of-three who got trapped in indoor cave at adventure park dies from his injuries

After the rival factions agreed to a ceasefire, the Royal Air Force flew over 20 flights and over 1,000 personnel were deployed by the UK to evacuate British nationals.

On Friday, the UK government announced that non-British NHS staff in Sudan would be able to get on flights out of the country, having initially rejected calls to evacuate NHS workers without British passports due to constraints on capacity.

The Foreign Secretary joins Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC from 7am on Monday and you can listen live on Global Player.

Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player
UK military personnel prepare to leave via an RAF aircraft from Wadi Seidna Air Base bound for Cyprus, on 30th April, 2023
UK military personnel prepare to leave via an RAF aircraft from Wadi Seidna Air Base bound for Cyprus, on 30th April, 2023. Picture: Getty

So far, the UK has moved 1,087 people from other nations, including the US, Ireland, Netherlands, Canada, Germany and Australia to safety, though the total is expected to be updated on Tuesday when the last flights arrive in Cyprus.

On Saturday, the British Government ended airlifts from an airfield north of Khartoum, due to what it said was a "significant decline" in the number of Britons who were coming forward, and "an increasingly volatile situation on the ground".

The operation was then moved to Port Sudan where a team was formed to offer consular assistance to any remaining Brits in the country, with Royal Navy frigate HMS Lancaster was sent to the port to assist with the evacuation.

In a statement, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly thanked staff and military for their "extraordinary" efforts, adding: "As the focus turns to humanitarian and diplomatic efforts, we will continue to do all we can to press for a long-term ceasefire and an immediate end to the violence in Sudan."

This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 28, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising over Khartoum.
This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on April 28, 2023, shows an aerial view of black smoke rising over Khartoum. Picture: Getty

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “Yet again the men and women of our Armed Forces have led the way.

"In one week, the RAF has flown more than 20 flights, deployed over a thousand personnel, evacuated over 2,000 civilians and helped citizens from more than 20 countries to get home.

He added: "HMS Lancaster will remain at Port Sudan and her crew will continue to help provide support."

International Development Minister Andrew Mitchell been in Kenya's capital Nairobi over the weekend to meet with the country's President William Samoei Ruto and African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss the conflict.

Evacuees and military personnel boarding an RAF aircraft bound for Cyprus, on 29th April, 2023 in Omdurman, Sudan.
Evacuees and military personnel boarding an RAF aircraft bound for Cyprus, on 29th April, 2023 in Omdurman, Sudan. Picture: Getty

The UK's ambassador to Sudan, who faced criticism after reportedly being on holiday when the fighting began, was deployed to Addis Ababa last week to support the UK’s diplomatic regional response to Sudan from the British Embassy in Ethiopia.

Upwards of 411 civilians have died in the conflict with over 2,023 injured, according to the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate, which monitors casualties.

British Nationals safely departing an RAF aircraft, after being evacuated from Sudan, on April 25, 2023 at RAF Akrotiri on the island of Cyprus.
British Nationals safely departing an RAF aircraft, after being evacuated from Sudan, on April 25, 2023 at RAF Akrotiri on the island of Cyprus. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, over 50,000 Sudanese refugees, most of whom are women and children, have been forced to cross over into Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and the Central African Republic since fighting broke out in the region, according to the United Nations.

British nationals who remain in Sudan have been urged by the British Government to continue to follow its travel advice for the country, warning that the situation continues to be "volatile".

Consular assistance is still available at Port Sudan, which is now effectively the country's administrative capital while the chaos continues in Khartoum.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hollywood Writers Strike

Hollywood screenwriters to strike for first time in 15 years over pay

Teachers are walking out today

Up to 300,000 teachers set to walk out as unions vow to coordinate action in autumn

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike in 2014 over issues related to pay and working conditions for television writers. The strike began on April 13, 2014 and lasted for 100 days, until July 23, 2014.

Blockbuster bust-up: Hollywood writers' union sparks industry chaos with first strike in 15 years amid streaming row

Exclusive
NHS apologises after toddler who stops breathing waits a year for urgent windpipe surgery

Toddler rushed to hospital 32 times forced to wait over a year for NHS windpipe surgery

Gordon Lightfoot performs during the evening ceremonies of Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation, in Ottawa, Ontario, on July 1, 2017

Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dies aged 84

290 arrests have been made following clashes between protesters and police

Hundreds arrested and police injured as violence erupts during May Day pension reform protests

Smoke billows after a crash involving many vehicles shut down a motorway in Illinois

At least six people dead in Illinois highway windstorm

A new photo of Princess Charlotte taken by Kate has been released to mark the young royal turning eight.

New photo by Kate of grinning birthday girl Princess Charlotte released to mark royal turning eight

Fire and smoke after shelling near Bakhmut, Ukraine

Russian missile attack targets eastern Ukraine

Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at New York Federal Court as proceedings continue in his copyright infringement trial

Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering me on in copyright fight

A waxwork figure of Prince Harry has been reunited with the rest of the Royal Family figurines at Madame Tussauds in London as the duke returns to the capital for the coronation.

Madame Tussauds waxwork of Harry reunited with royals - but Meghan's stays with US-based stars

Smoke billows on Place de la Nation after youths set a fire during a demonstration in Paris

Pension anger sees violent protests in France amid May Day rallies across world

A father-of-three who got stuck in an indoor adventure cave has died from his injuries eight days after the incident.

Father-of-three who got trapped in indoor cave at adventure park dies from his injuries

Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk region

20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December, US says

The UK's evacuation mission in war-torn Sudan has come to an end with 2,197 brought to safety, making it the longest and largest airlift by any Western nation during the crisis, the Foreign Office has said.

UK's Sudan evacuation mission comes to an end with over 2,000 people airlifted to safety as fighting rages on

The bar used on the set of Cheers

Bar from Cheers and Tonight Show set among TV history being auctioned

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Princess of Wales plans to break with tradition and wear a floral headpiece instead of a tiara at the King Charles' coronation, it has been claimed.

Kate 'plans to ditch traditional tiara for floral headpiece at Charles' coronation'

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

IS chief killed in Syria by Turkish forces, says Erdogan

The River Thames at Lechlade

Body found in River Thames in search for teenager who went missing in Gloucestershire

Wilson Garcia talks to the media

Man who lost wife and son in shooting tells how gunman opened fire on Texas home

Two previously unseen photographs of Prince George and Princess Charlotte with King Charles have been revealed for the first time in a new documentary.

'Adorable' never-before-seen pics of King Charles with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted in documentary
A Barbie doll in the image of Anna May Wong

New Barbie pays tribute to Asian-American Hollywood trailblazer

India May Day rally

May Day rallies call for better pay and working conditions

A mechanical digger at the site where the Nazi loot was reportedly buried

New dig fails to unearth Second World War loot following publication of map

The video emerged after Leeds United's 4-1 loss to Bournemouth

'No excuse': Leeds United players apologise after footage shows them 'ignoring' young fan

Smoke rises in Khartoum, Sudan

UN envoy says Sudan’s warring sides agree to negotiate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is preparing a 'heartwarming' address to the nation, it is believed

Prince William planning 'heartfelt and loving' Coronation concert speech paying tribute to Charles and Camilla
Charles meets members of the public

Call for British public to swear allegiance to King Charles just an 'invitation', Lambeth Palace clarifies after mockery
Charles and Camilla are pictured in 1994

Camilla took private jets to meet Charles overseas during Diana marriage, ex-royal pilot says

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Royalist caller urges King Charles to step aside ‘and let William take the throne'

Caller tells David Lammy of his experience of people cheating the system.

'I just don't understand it': David Lammy implores a caller to whistleblow on those cheating the benefits system
Caller tells Andrew Castle monarchy are 'chosen' by God.

'There's strong evidence for it': Caller believes the monarchy was chosen by God

Life long Conservative voter tells David she will be voting Labour at the next General Election.

Lifelong Conservative voter accuses Tories of 'stripping away constitutional human rights’

King Charles's coronation will take place Saturday 6th May

Pro-monarchy caller: ‘I give King Charles my full and utter support’

Royal commentator takes aim at Charles and Camilla's backstory

'Charles and Camilla don't represent a moral monarchy' says royal commentator

Shelagh Fogarty

'Why can't it be a person of the people?': Ex-broadcaster frustrated at BBC chairman appointment system
'Richard Sharp becomes the latest man whose entire life has been polluted by proximity to Boris Johnson.'

James O’Brien brands Richard Sharp: ’The latest man whose entire life has been polluted by Boris Johnson.’
David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence

David Buik examines a fascinating new tool that provides detailed data on financial issues using Artificial Intelligence
"With around 400 of the British nationals trapped in Sudan no either back in Britain or on flights home, there are still well over a thousand who haven't made it to the airport" says Marr.

Andrew Marr: Most of us like a flutter but for some gambling can be a drug as addictive as smack

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit