Holiday heartbreak after British boy, 14, drowns in hotel pool 'while celebrating family wedding'

16 August 2022, 06:06 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 07:05

The incident happened at a hotel near the resort city of Antalya, Turkey
The incident happened at a hotel near the resort city of Antalya, Turkey. Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A British teenager has died while on holiday in Turkey.

The 14-year-old boy got into difficulty while swimming with his aunt during a stay at the five-star Liberty Lara beach hotel near Antalya on Sunday afternoon, The Sun reported.

A hotel guest told the newspaper the boy was dragged unconscious from the pool by a barman.

He was given CPR before being taken to hospital.

The paper reported the boy was there to celebrate a family wedding.

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: "We are supporting the family of a British boy who has died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities."

The Liberty Lara hotel, located on the southern coast of Turkey, has several swimming pools, including one with a water slide.

It also has a luxury spa and a choice of restaurants and bars.

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

