UK troops to "drawdown" from Afghanistan as US forces plan to leave

14 April 2021, 23:25

UK troops will "drawdown" from Afghanistan, it has been confirmed
UK troops will "drawdown" from Afghanistan, it has been confirmed. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

British troops will undergo a "drawdown" in Afghanistan after the US announced it wants to bring its forces out by the anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

UK defence secretary Ben Wallace insisted any assaults on troops before they leave will be met with a "forceful response" and said Afghans deserved peace and stability.

The 2,500 American military personnel will remain past next month’s deadline negotiated by Donald Trump's administration with the Taliban, but Nato forces will leave from May 1.

President Joe Biden branded it "America’s longest war".

Britain has lost 454 lives in Afghanistan since operations began in October 2001.

Read more: US troops to leave Afghanistan before September 11 anniversary

Read more: Afghans at risk after helping British forces can move to UK

Allied troops have tried to build up Afghanistan's ability to fight insurgents
Allied troops have tried to build up Afghanistan's ability to fight insurgents. Picture: Sgt Rob Knight/MoD/PA Media

Mr Wallace said: "The people of Afghanistan deserve a peaceful and stable future.

"As we drawdown, the security of our people currently serving in Afghanistan remains our priority and we have been clear that attacks on Allied troops will be met with a forceful response.

"The British public and our Armed Forces community, both serving and veterans, will have lasting memories of our time in Afghanistan.

"Most importantly we must remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who will never be forgotten."

The UK’s announcement comes as President Biden confirmed that the US military will depart by September.

That month will mark two decades since the World Trade Centre and Pentagon were attacked by Al-Qaida.

Joe Biden called the conflict America's longest war
Joe Biden called the conflict America's longest war. Picture: PA

The US and allies overthrew the Taliban after it accused them of harbouring terrorists, and remained to fight their insurgency to prevent extremists using the country as a base to launch more attacks.

The focus since has been on building up Afghanistan's ability to combat insurgency and the US said it will continue to support peace talks between the Government and the Taliban.

"We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan hoping to create the ideal conditions for our withdrawal, expecting a different result," President Biden says in excerpts of a speech to the nation.

"I am now the fourth American president to preside over an American troop presence in Afghanistan. Two Republicans. Two Democrats. I will not pass this responsibility to a fifth."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alex Salmond tells LBC he 'does not know' if Russia was behind Salisbury poisonings

Alex Salmond tells LBC he 'does not know' if Russia was behind Salisbury poisonings
Biden

Biden to pull troops from Afghanistan and end longest US war

Case rates have fallen to their lowest number since September

Covid-19 case rates fall to lowest levels in seven months

Space Blue Origin

Mock crew straps into space capsule but exits before lift-off
Russian ships performed an exercise in the Black Sea amid tensions in the region

Russian ships carry out drills amid military buildup at Ukraine border
Michelle Hunziker

Italian TV host apologises for gestures mimicking Asians

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch again

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London