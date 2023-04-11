British troops form guard of honour in emotional farewell to UK-trained Ukrainian soldiers heading to frontline

11 April 2023, 19:57 | Updated: 11 April 2023, 19:58

A video has emerged online showing British troops stood in a guard of honour for UK-trained Ukrainian soldiers as they departed for the frontline.
Picture: Social media

By Chris Samuel

A video has emerged online showing British troops stood in a guard of honour for UK-trained Ukrainian soldiers as they departed for the frontline.

Soldiers from the Ukraine are being trained by British and international partner forces in Britain, allowing reinforcements to be prepared for combat away from the threat of Russian attacks.

In a mission known as Operation Interflex, recruits are given basic military training using British Army expertise.

The video was filmed from inside a convoy of coaches, and captured the moving site of army personnel standing by the roadside saluting their colleagues, with one seen holding a Ukrainian flag aloft.

In February, the UK hit its pledged target of training 10,000 Ukrainian troops in six months.

20,000 more troops are expected to be trained this year.

Among them are people who have previously served in the Ukrainian army and others with no military experience whatsoever.

Thousands of Ukrainian troops have already been trained in the UK.
Picture: Social media

Corporal Carter, from the UK's training team, told Forces News in February: "When they turn up, they don't know anything, really, to do with the army.

Well-wishers hold up a Ukrainian flag as the recruits depart.
Picture: Social media

"They haven't had any training or any experience prior – a lot of mine were taxi drivers and delivery drivers – to where they are now, where they're pretty much fully-fledged infantry soldiers, they've picked it up really, really quickly."

