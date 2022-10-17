British woman, 67, shot dead on wild boar hunt in France by man holding rifle backwards

Wild boar in France. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

A British woman has died after reportedly being shot by her companion holding a rifle backwards over his shoulder during a wild boar hunt in France.

The 67-year-old was wounded "above the heart" and taken to hospital in Saint-Brieuc, Brittany, where she died around midday, public prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said.

The companion who shot her, a 69-year-old man, carried out a "shot with his rifle which he was carrying at the shoulder," directed towards her back, according to a judicial press release.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after the woman was shot in the chest.She was taken to Yves-Le Foll hospital but sadly died around midday, prosecutor Nicolas Heitz said.

A manslaughter investigation has been launched and the woman's 69-year-old companion was taken into custody.

Read More: Body of 12-year-old girl found tied up in suitcase in French capital, baffling investigators

It is understood he has since been released as French police establish the exact circumstances of the shooting.

Around a dozen hunters and two guests were in the hunting party.

They had been crossing a field in the Goudelin area when the incident happened, according to the the prosecutor.

Mayor Laurent Le Faucheur said residents and the local hunting community is still in shock.

He said: "We are affected and we are thinking of her and him who will have to take on this unfortunate gesture."The mayor added said the woman who died was very involved with the hunting society.