British woman rushed to hospital after being gored by a yak on way to Everest base camp

Emma Keen had to be rushed for treatment after being gored. Picture: Facebook

By Asher McShane

A British hiker had to be rushed to hospital after she was left seriously injured by a yak.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Emma Kenn was gored through the leg, leaving her with a three inch gash when she was attacked by the animal near Mount Everest.

She had been trekking trying to reach Everest base camp when she was attacked near the village of Tengboche.

She told Wales Online: “I was speaking to my brother and his wife and their son Bobi showing them the yak on FaceTime. I was around two metres away from him.

"Without warning I could hear the hoofs pounding towards me, a sharp stabbing pain in the top of my leg.

"It threw me up in the air around a metre and I landed back down with a thud.

Read more: Britain to hit China with fresh sanctions over voter hack as rogue nations accused of ‘slurs against Princess of Wales’

Read more: UK getting 'worst value for money' for 'expensive, cramped and ageing' housing, new study says

Emma was on a 80-mile mission to trek to Everest base camp when she was attacked. Picture: Facebook

"I screamed and managed to raise my leg and shout. With that I got up and [fellow team member] Lloyd went for help.

"I was then airlifted to hospital where the medical staff cleaned my wound and stitched me up."

Her husband wrote on Facebook: “Emma Keen total legend doesn’t let a yak attack get in the way of reaching base camp, inspiration, determination and will power, absolute hero. What a journey, what a story!”

She was airlifted to Lukla airport where she was taken to a medical centre and given ten stitches.