'Ladies do not start fights': Britney Spears breaks silence with brutal swipe at sister Jamie's I'm A Celeb appearance
28 November 2023, 12:51 | Updated: 28 November 2023, 13:11
Britney Speaks has broken her silence over her sister Jamie Lynn's I'm A Celebrity appearance.
The sisters have been involved in a public feud for several years, though Jamie said on I'm A Celebrity last week: "I love my sister."
Jamie has been reluctant to delve into their relationship in-depth during her time on I'm A Celeb, but said sometimes "sisters fight".
Britney has now broken her silence days later, taking a swipe at Jamie on Instagram.
The American pop star posted a clip from an animated TV show, in which one of the characters said: "Ladies do not start fights."
It goes in: "But they can finish them."
Britney attaches the video with the caption: "I never start fights but I can end them all."
The sisters started publicly rowing during Britney's 13-year battle to end her conservatorship, which finally happened last year.
Britney slammed her sister as a "mean a**" and accused those closest to her for "not showing up".
Britney also alleged Jamie of making money off her named.