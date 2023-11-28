'Ladies do not start fights': Britney Spears breaks silence with brutal swipe at sister Jamie's I'm A Celeb appearance

Britney Spears appears to have taken a swipe at her sister, Jamie, who is in I'm A Celeb at the moment. Picture: Instagram/ITV

By Kieran Kelly

Britney Speaks has broken her silence over her sister Jamie Lynn's I'm A Celebrity appearance.

The sisters have been involved in a public feud for several years, though Jamie said on I'm A Celebrity last week: "I love my sister."

Jamie has been reluctant to delve into their relationship in-depth during her time on I'm A Celeb, but said sometimes "sisters fight".

Britney has now broken her silence days later, taking a swipe at Jamie on Instagram.

The American pop star posted a clip from an animated TV show, in which one of the characters said: "Ladies do not start fights."

It goes in: "But they can finish them."

Britney attaches the video with the caption: "I never start fights but I can end them all."

Britney Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. Picture: Alamy

The sisters started publicly rowing during Britney's 13-year battle to end her conservatorship, which finally happened last year.

Britney slammed her sister as a "mean a**" and accused those closest to her for "not showing up".

Britney also alleged Jamie of making money off her named.