Terrified Brits flee Rhodes as wildfires rage on - with stranded families left without food and water

Tourists have been forced to flee Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Terrified Brits have been forced to flee their hotels as a blaze sweeps across the Greek island of Rhodes.

Tourists described "terrifying" scenes of turmoil as the five-day fire continued to rage, with power cuts causing "chaos" and an absence of information from travel agencies.

In previous days the wildfire was confined to the island's mountainous centre, but aided by winds, very high temperatures and dry conditions, it spread on Saturday towards the coast on the island's central-eastern side.

The fires reached three hotels, which had already been evacuated, while three coast guard vessels, plus one from the army, were evacuating people from two beaches, local media reported.

Tourists are being evacuated during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

Fire Service spokesman Yannis Artopios said on Saturday that more wildfires could break out as temperatures are set to reach 45C on Sunday.

Thomas Cook said 40 of its customers were at hotels in Lardos and Kiotari - the areas most affected by the fire.

A spokesman said: "We are monitoring closely the wildfires in Rhodes and are in touch with our customers who are on holiday there.

"Our teams are in regular contact with our holidaymakers on the island currently as well as those about to depart to discuss their options."

Flames rise during a forest fire on the island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

Corinne Watson, 42, who is holidaying with her husband and two sons, said she had only received one automated text message from Tui, telling her they were "sorry for any disruptions".

The mother-of-two said: "Our hotel has accepted some evacuees and hosted a few while other accommodation was found.

"Power losses affecting the kitchens has caused chaos but hotel staff are working exceptionally hard to manage the situation - they must be very worried for their island.

"Hotel staff [are] working flat out under desperate worry."

A man carries a child as they leave an area where a forest fire burns. Picture: Alamy

However, she said Tui had offered a "poor service" with no information on whether her area was safe or what to do in the event of an evacuation.

Ms Watson, a local government worker from Cumbria, added: "Today the sky has rarely been blue and we have had the water planes above us frequently collecting from the sea.

"Getting information is very difficult.

"Currently we are lucky, in a lovely hotel and hope it stays that way.

"For others, both tourists and locals, it is awful and terrifying. I hope they bring them under control quickly with limited damage."

Smoke from wildfires looms over the holiday island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, Debbie Antione has been trying to find assistance for her daughter Kelly Nicholls after she and her family were forced to leave their hotel.

"They’ve had no food since 9am Saturday morning. I’ve tried all the emergency numbers and no one is there to help," Ms Antoine told the Mail.

"They have got to a hotel but they are having to sleep on sun beds.

"The hotel gave them towels and nothing else, no food or drink. They are literally stranded and have lost everything as they ran in their swimwear."

Clouds of smoke from a forest fire rise to the sky on the island of Rhodes. Picture: Alamy

There will be a brief respite in the heatwave on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday and could last until at least Friday, meteorologists have said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted: "The safety of British Nationals is our top priority. I encourage those in Rhodes, and those with family and friends there, to continue checking FCDO travel advice for updates."

The Foreign Office updated its foreign travel advice on the heatwaves and wildfires in Europe.

Firefighter teams intervene a wildfire across Greece's Rhodes island. Picture: Getty

It said: "If you are a British national affected by wildfires in Rhodes, please follow the guidance from the emergency services. Call the Greek emergency services on 112 if you are in immediate danger.

"The Greek government has established a crisis management Unit to facilitate the evacuation of foreign citizens from Rhodes. They can be contacted on +30 210 368 1730. For 24/7 British consular assistance, call +4420 7008 5000.

"If you are planning to travel to Rhodes, please check with your travel operator or hotel prior to travel that the area you plan to visit is not impacted by the current wildfires."

Firefighting forces from eight EU countries are either operating or due to arrive soon, Mr Artopios said.

Israel, Jordan and Turkey have also sent reinforcements, mostly aerial equipment.

Tui says it has cancelled all flights to Rhodes until Tuesday and will continue to adapt its response as needed.

The company says customers looking to fly out on Wednesday can also re-book or cancel free of charge.