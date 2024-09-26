Brits now use air fryers more than conventional ovens, study finds

26 September 2024, 06:34

Air fryers
Air fryers. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Brits now use air fryers more than conventional electric and gas ovens, a new study has found.

The plug-in devices are now the third most-used appliance in British kitchens after toasters and microwave ovens, according to the Good Food Nation study.

Around 58% of those surveyed now have one in their kitchen, up more than 10% from last year.

33% of people are now not using conventional ovens, the study found.

The toaster still reigns supreme, however, being used by 77% of those polled, just slightly ahead of the 75% who use a microwave.

The study also found that younger people eat far more meat than expected.

Good Food said a "surprising" finding was that the Millennial age group, those between 27 and 42, were the most likely to eat meat every day at 26%, followed by Gen Z (16 to 26-year-olds) at 24%.

Campaigners for animal rights form part of the Official Animal Rights March protest in downtown Manhattan, New York
Campaigners for animal rights form part of the Official Animal Rights March protest in downtown Manhattan, New York. Picture: Getty

Despite this, Gen Z and Millennials are also the most likely generations to be vegetarian or vegan.

Baby Boomers (8%) and people aged 78 or over (5%) are the least likely.

At least 60% of people do not understand what a carbon footprint is, the study shows, while 25% said they would change their diet if they knew more about its carbon impact.

Lily Barclay, content director for Good Food, said: "People across the UK who took part in our survey were clear that they wanted to understand more about how to cook and eat sustainably, and that this understanding would help to bring about changes in behaviour.

"The Good Food Nation findings also confirm our long-held instincts that air fryers, almost unheard of two years ago, are now part of everyday life for the majority of households in the UK."

Censuswide surveyed 2,003 UK adults between August 2-5.

